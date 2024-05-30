Coalition for Headache and Migraine Patients (CHAMP) Asks the Public to Take Action to Improve the Lives of People Living with Headache Diseases

Educational Events & Advocacy Activities Are Planned Throughout June

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- June is National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month (MHAM), an opportunity to raise awareness about headache diseases such as migraine and cluster headache. Migraine impacts more than forty-two million people in the United States and currently about half of the people with migraine are undiagnosed. Approximately 400,000 Americans experience cluster headaches, recognized as one of the most painful diseases a person can have.

The Coalition for Headache and Migraine Patients (CHAMP) is a national nonprofit that brings together more than 23 headache advocacy organizations and thought leaders to provide support to people with headache diseases who are often stigmatized and under-served.

This year, MHAM is focused on the theme "Myth Truth Action" to help: end the myths about headache diseases; illuminate the truth of the debilitating symptoms; and create a call to action to improve the lives of people living with these illnesses. To that end, we are pleased to announce an extensive lineup of advocacy programs, including an action campaign, dozens of live and virtual advocacy events and seven observance days. Moreover, patients are sharing their stories, and leading medical experts are imparting their wisdom, to help shine a light on these disabling and often misunderstood diseases.

Advocacy Events

Throughout June, a robust lineup of events will be taking place within communities across the United States. The full calendar, updated on a regular basis with new events throughout MHAM, can be accessed here and a spotlight of some of the many events are noted here:

Shades for Migraine

This is a global social media awareness campaign organized by the Association of Migraine Disorders and is dedicated to creating viral buzz around migraine disease — a disease that affects more than 1 billion people worldwide. Show you care and wear a pair of sunglasses on June 21 to show your support for people with migraine! Visit Shadesformigraine.org

Miles for Migraine Events

Miles for Migraine will host two Walk/Run/Relax events — one in Chicago on June 2 and another in Buffalo on June 22. The free events are a fundraiser for headache awareness, treatment and research. It's also an opportunity to connect with the local headache community and listen to speakers.

Migraine Meanderings Virtual Community Events

Migraine Meanderings will host two virtual events during the month. On June 5, Migraine Myths Dispelled will feature Dr. Thomas Berk from Neura Health. On June 28, Chat & Snack will bring the community together for a discussion about life with migraine.

Cure for Cluster

The 9th annual virtual CureforCluster 5k for Cluster Headache Awareness by Clusterbusters is Saturday, June 22, 2024. The virtual 5k can be completed at any location so that participants can join from anywhere in the world — using a treadmill at home or in a gym or running outside in a neighborhood or local park. There's no time limit, so participants can run or walk 3.1 miles (5 kilometers) at their own pace. Pets can even participate with you!

"This month is so important to bring attention to the millions of Americans who live with headache disease," explained Susan Doughty, Executive Director of CHAMP. "With so many different types of headache diseases, these illnesses are often misunderstood, mis-represented and misdiagnosed. Our theme this month is focused on putting an end to the myths, highlighting the truths and driving people to take action."

Observance Days

The community also recognizes the following observance days throughout the month:

June 1: Headache at Work

June 6: Military with Headache Diseases

June 7: Remembrance Day

June 16: Headache Diseases and Men

June 19: Disparities in Headache Diseases

June 21: Shades for Migraine

June 29: Chronic Migraine Awareness

Each observance day represents an important topic being addressed within the headache community.

About CHAMP

The Coalition for Headache and Migraine Patients (CHAMP) is a non-profit that provides support to people with headache, migraine and cluster diseases who are often stigmatized and under-served. CHAMP brings together 23 organizations and opinion leaders in this disease area to enhance communication, coordination, and collaboration to more effectively help people wherever they are on their patient journey. To learn more please visit: https://headachemigraine.org/

About National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month

MHAM is a disease awareness month that plays a vital role in raising public knowledge, addressing stigma, and building a stronger community of patient advocates. Every June MHAM dedicates the entire month to spreading awareness and education through various campaigns and initiatives observed throughout the United States. To learn more please visit: https://www.migraineheadacheawarenessmonth.org/

