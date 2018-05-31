June Is PTSD Awareness Month

"Educating the public about PTSD is our primary mission. We not only want to stop the stigma about PTSD, but also instill a sense of pride in those struggling, as we believe that those veterans should be treated with the utmost respect. Finding the right mentors and tools to help change their lives is paramount," David Maulsby, Executive Director/ PTSD Foundation of America

In honor of PTSD Awareness Month, PTSD Foundation of America/Camp Hope has created a special "PTSD SHIELD PIN" to build nation-wide platform of discussion.

4 Significant Points of Symbolism:

(1) FIVE STARS representing the 5 branches of military

(2) CROSS in middle of shield/ In God we Trust

(3) STARS/STRIPES for USA Flag

(4) SHIELD symbolizes protection "for our vets"

About PTSD FOUNDATION OF AMERICA / CAMP HOPE

PTSD Foundation of America is a non-profit organization dedicated to mentoring our veterans and their families with military related PTSD. Currently, we have over 14 Chapters across the United States to help counsel veterans through their challenging times. Camp Hope, an extension of PTSD Foundation of America provides interim housing along with peer to peer combat warrior counseling with an on-site campus based in Houston, Texas. For additional information, please visit their website at www.ptsdusa.org.

