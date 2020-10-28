June Launches Third Generation Oven with the Latest in Artificial Intelligence To Elevate and Enhance the At-Home Cooking Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- June, the cook-tech company, launches its third generation oven with updated hardware and software for the smartest cooking experience in the category. The 12-in-1 smart appliance can air fry, slow cook, grill, dehydrate, broil, bake, proof, stone fire pizza, roast, toast, keep foods warm and reheat with the skill of a chef and precision of a computer.

The June Oven is the world's first and only intelligent convection oven with a streamlined touchscreen interface and high performance camera inside that can identify hundreds of foods to start an automatic cook-program. With a rapid increase of at-home cooking, the third generation oven has been re-engineered to make the cooking experience easier and more seamless.

"This new world has created a lifestyle change for many, bringing people back into the kitchen to cook or learn to cook for themselves and loved ones," said Matt Van Horn, co-founder and CEO of June. "June is at the forefront of this culinary shift because we take the guesswork out of cooking with perfect results each time. We've seen a dramatic increase in usage and demand over the past year and we're excited to be back on the market with an upgraded model with even more functionality."

The latest software has been added to give users an even better cooking experience. Each of the six heating elements can now be controlled individually, as opposed to the second generation, which was controlled in three groups. This opens up endless cooking possibilities including rotisserie which allows for evenly roasted proteins and zone cooking which is enabled using the in-oven camera to detect where food is placed in the oven. June will focus the heating elements only in the area where food is to ensure a faster, better and more energy efficient cook session.

"The rise in at-home cooking has caused us to reevaluate June's cook-programs to achieve more culinary possibilities not captured by a standard home oven. With the new hardware and software updates on the third generation oven, we are able to introduce additional cook modes such as grilling and stone firing pizza increasing the June to a 12-in-1 appliance. The addition of the ability to control each individual heating element's timing and intensity allows June to create the perfectly roasted rotisserie chicken and other proteins," said Nikhil Bhogal, co-founder and CTO of June.

The new oven comes with a high quality aluminum handle that has a noticeable impact on a user's first touch impression. Guard rails on the top heating elements have been added along with new convection fan motors that reduce vibration and sound. A new chip set has also been implemented to improve connectivity.

The third generation will launch with three bundles to appeal to every customers' needs. They vary in price ranging from $599 to $999, depending on the quantity of accessories, including the newly launched Pizza and Grill Kit. Customers will be given the choice to pick from a variety of membership options, available in 2021, that will include additional remote control features, exclusive recipes, live videos and more all through the June app on their mobile device, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

June Oven Bundle

Price: $599

Accessories: Food Thermometer, Nonstick Pan, Stainless Steel Crumb Tray, Wire Shelf

One Year Warranty





Price: $799

Accessories: Food Thermometer, Nonstick Pan, Roasting Rack, Stainless Steel Crumb Tray, Wire Shelf

Two Years Warranty and One Year June App Premium Membership





Price: $999

Accessories: Pizza and Grill Kit (Enameled Cast Iron Grill/Griddle with Pizza Peel), Three Air Baskets, Stainless Steel Pro Food Thermometer, Silicone Food Thermometer, Two Nonstick Pans, Two Roasting Racks, Stainless Steel Crumb Tray, Wire Shelf

Two Years Warranty and One Year June App Premium Membership

All third generation ovens are available for presale on October 21. Visit juneoven.com to learn more about the different bundles and membership options.

About June

June, founded in 2013 by Matt Van Horn and Nikhil Bhogal, pioneered the smart oven with the world's first and only intelligent convection oven that functions as an all-in-one cooking appliance. Through innovative technology, elegant design and unprecedented performance, the June Oven makes cooking easy for everyone.

