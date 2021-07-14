June Survey Shows Record Highs in Business Startup Sentiment

NORFOLK, Va., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurs who agree or strongly agree that "now is a good time to start a business" reached 76.9% in June, exceeding pre-pandemic levels and showing the highest reading in survey history. Further, a record 34.6% want to launch their businesses in the next month. FranchiseInsights.com compiles monthly the Small Business Startup Sentiment Index™ (SSI) of individuals who have recently inquired about businesses for sale.

The most recent Startup Sentiment Index™ survey was conducted June 24-30, 2021, as U.S. adult vaccination rates exceeded 67% and travelers filled airports and roadways in anticipation of a long holiday weekend.

Additional highlights:

Future business conditions: Respondents see further improvement ahead, with 53.2% of respondents believing that, in three months, business conditions will be "better" or "much better" than now.

Respondents see further improvement ahead, with 53.2% of respondents believing that, in three months, business conditions will be "better" or "much better" than now. Access to funding: The percentage of entrepreneurs concerned over acquiring adequate funding was reduced, with those seeing funding "harder or much harder" to obtain dropping to 29.7% in June from 34.7% the prior month.

The percentage of entrepreneurs concerned over acquiring adequate funding was reduced, with those seeing funding "harder or much harder" to obtain dropping to 29.7% in June from 34.7% the prior month. Demographics: 46.3% of respondents are currently employed full time, down from 56.1% in May, and 20.6% are current business owners. Gen-X (45.1%) and Gen-Y (33.7%) are the largest age cohorts, while "Baby Boomers" follow at 18.5%.

"The startup sentiments of aspiring business owners have fully recovered," says Hunter Stokes, president of FranchiseVentures. "A higher percentage than even before the pandemic perceive this to be a good time, and they are ready to get started."

The Small Business Startup Sentiment Index™ is based on a monthly survey of individuals who have recently inquired about businesses or franchises for sale on the digital assets of FranchiseVentures.

About Franchise Insights

A unit of FranchiseVentures, Franchise Insights provides research and intelligence to help the franchise industry and investors understand and meet the needs of budding entrepreneurs who want to own their own businesses. With a vast and growing proprietary data set of U.S. franchise inquiries, we use the tools of data science to make inferences and discover best practices to foster the growth of small businesses.

FranchiseVentures is the leading demand generation platform for aspiring business buyers and franchisees to thousands of growing franchise systems in the United States and Canada. Its franchise directory brands include Franchise.com, FranchiseSolutions.com, FranchiseGator.com, FranchiseOpportunities.com, FranchiseForSale.com, SmallBusinessStartup.com and BusinessBroker.net, and together they provide the largest aggregation of prospective business and franchise buyers in the U.S.

