June's Journey, World's Top Grossing Hidden Object Game, Surpasses $1 Billion Revenue

News provided by

Playtika Holding Corp

16 Nov, 2023, 04:00 ET

Playtika's Wooga Becomes The Fastest German Studio To Achieve Milestone

BERLIN, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Playtika's Berlin-based studio Wooga® announced that its flagship game, June's Journey®, has achieved $1 billion USD in lifetime gross revenue*. In addition, the game is the #1 highest-grossing hidden object game worldwide** and is the first-ever German mobile game to hit such a revenue landmark 6 years after global launch***.

June's Journey Travels, 2023
Wooga, 2023
June's Journey, 2023
Wooga's monumental achievement of surpassing the $1 billion milestone with June's Journey is a testament to the studio's strategic engagement by tapping into an often overlooked market segment, ultimately captivating a mature female demographic. Remarkably, 90% of its dedicated players are women, with the majority aged over 55. This success can be directly attributed to Wooga's player-centric approach in cultivating an unwavering community of enthusiastic female gamers. By staying attuned to player feedback, delivering fresh weekly content and enhancing social features like 'Club Mysteries,' Wooga has fostered an exceptionally loyal and engaged player base.

"Wooga's journey has been nothing short of remarkable", says Nai Chang, Managing Director at Wooga. "Six years ago, we strategically prioritized the development of story-driven casual games, setting a precedent in the gaming industry. We are now a key player in this category, in large part due to the worldwide popularity of June's Journey that we are celebrating today. It's not just about the genre; our exceptional diverse workforce also plays a crucial role. We believe innovation thrives when diverse perspectives join to create compelling gaming experiences for a range of players."

Ofer Kinberg, Chief Revenue Officer at Playtika commented: "Playtika is immensely proud of Wooga and June's Journey as they continue to lead the way in narrative-driven casual gaming. This achievement is a testament to Wooga's dedication and passion, which align perfectly with Playtika's vision of creating exceptional gaming experiences that captivate players worldwide."

*Life time revenues consist of gross revenues of in-app purchases and ad revenues.

**June's Journey has been the global #1 measured by consumer spend within the Hidden Object (Puzzle) Subgenre across Apple App Store & Google Play since April 2019, according to Data.ai. June's Journey is available to download for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

***Only one other game from Germany has hit this milestone, 11 years after launch. June's Journey has reached this milestone in just 6 years after launch.

About Playtika®
Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide. For more, visit playtika.com.

About Wooga®
Founded in 2009, Wooga - derived from the words 'World Of Gaming' - is a market leader for story-driven casual games. Based in Berlin, over 300 employees from 50 different nations develop high quality games with engaging stories at the core of the experience. Wooga's aim is to play a memorable and positive part in people's lives and create joyful moments they look forward to playing everyday. Since late 2018 Wooga has been part of Playtika Holding Corp. For more, visit wooga.com. 

About June's Journey®

June's Journey invites players to relax with a story of romance, intrigue, and mystery in a glamorous hidden object game straight from the roaring 20s. Players have the opportunity to step into the role of amateur detective June Parker and set out on a journey and escape to a bygone age as they search for hidden object clues, from the parlors of New York to the sidewalks of Paris.

SOURCE Playtika Holding Corp

