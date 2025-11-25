Global wellness brand JUNG KWAN JANG rolls out major Black Friday and holiday-season promotions across the U.S.

New products including EVERYTIME and Hong Sam Won gain momentum on Amazon, Costco, and other major retail channels

Korean Red Ginseng rises worldwide as a leading natural, non-GMO, gluten-free health ingredient backed by scientific benefits

CERRITOS, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's No.1 ginseng brand, JUNG KWAN JANG, is strengthening its leadership in the U.S. wellness market with nationwide Black Friday and holiday promotions, along with the launch of new science-based products tailored to American consumer needs.

From November 20 to December 1, JUNG KWAN JANG is offering up to 60% off its most popular products, including Korean Red Ginseng Extract, EVERYTIME, and Hong Sam Won. These promotions aim to help more consumers experience premium Korean Red Ginseng at accessible prices.

JUNG KWAN JANG Launches Black Friday & Holiday Promotions and Introduces New Wellness Innovations for U.S. Consumers

EVERYTIME—known for its convenient liquid stick format—expanded nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Market last year, while the caffeine-free functional beverage Hong Sam Won continues to see high demand through Costco. In addition, a Winter season sale will provide holiday shoppers with meaningful wellness gift options for family and friends.

New at Costco: "Pomegranate with Korean Red Ginseng" for Inner Beauty & Antioxidant Support

Reflecting health trends among U.S. women, JUNG KWAN JANG has launched Pomegranate with Korean Red Ginseng at Costco.

Designed around the concept of "Natural Antioxidant Double Inner Beauty," the product blends Korean Red Ginseng—known to support circulation and immunity—with antioxidant-rich pomegranate, while also providing essential nutrients such as vitamins, folate, and potassium.

The product is GMO-free, caffeine-free, gluten-free, and vegan-friendly, making it an accessible, clean-label wellness option.

Amazon Launch: "EVERYTIME Sport Performance Edition" for Active Lifestyles

To support the growing sports nutrition category, JUNG KWAN JANG has launched the EVERYTIME Sport Performance Edition, designed to fit seamlessly into workout routines. Following the slogan "Support Your Perfect Workout Plan With EVERYTIME," the liquid stick lineup includes:

Everytime PowerForm – With Korean Red Ginseng, black maca, and taurine to support endurance

– With Korean Red Ginseng, black maca, and taurine to support endurance Everytime Calo Trim – With Korean Red Ginseng and green tea extract to support metabolism and calorie burning

Both products are now available on Amazon and the brand's official online store.

K-Wellness Icon: Korean Red Ginseng, a "Safe and Multi-Beneficial High Functional Herb"

As the global health market shifts toward premium natural ingredients, Korean Red Ginseng continues to rise as a standout natural remedy that aligns with today's clean-label trends: natural, non-GMO, and gluten-free.

Scientifically verified and recognized as a "Safe and Multi-Beneficial High Functional Herb," Korean Red Ginseng has been officially acknowledged by Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) for seven key functions:

Immune support

Improved blood circulation

Fatigue relief

Antioxidant action

Memory enhancement

Menopausal women's health

Blood sugar control

A JUNG KWAN JANG spokesperson said, "Backed by 120 years of expertise, rigorous quality control, and clinically backed benefits, we are committed to delivering the true value of Korean Red Ginseng to U.S. consumers. Through our Black Friday and holiday promotions and new product launches, we hope more people experience the genuine value of K-Wellness."

Global Recognition and Growing Interest in K-Wellness

At the APEC Summit held in Gyeongju, Korea, this October, JUNG KWAN JANG's premium Korean Red Ginseng products gained attention among global leadership delegations. Several officials even requested additional EVERYTIME products, highlighting its rising profile as a symbol of Korean wellness culture.

Earlier in March, the brand received the prestigious Varro E. Tyler Award from the American Botanical Council (ABC) during NPEW (Natural Products Expo West) in Anaheim. JUNG KWAN JANG continues to lead the global ginseng retail market and has maintained the No.1 global market share in herb- and tradition-based health supplements for 11 consecutive years (Euromonitor International, 2014–2024).

