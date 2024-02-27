Jungheinrich Selects Icertis to Drive Enterprise Transformation with Contract Intelligence

News provided by

Icertis

27 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

German Intralogistics Pioneer Fuels Innovation and Efficiency with AI-Powered Contracting and SAP Integration

FRANKFURT, Germany, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the global leader in AI-powered contract intelligence company, today announced that Jungheinrich has selected Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) to modernize its contract processes. The seamless integration between SAP S/4HANA, SAP Subscription Billing, and the AI-powered, enterprise-grade platform from Icertis will enable Jungheinrich's team to accelerate negotiations by standardizing, automating, and streamlining contract management. The company will also leverage Icertis NegotiateAI to improve outcomes and mitigate risk by surfacing insights across high-volume contracts.

As a global provider of sustainable material handling products and intralogistics solutions, Jungheinrich is undergoing an enterprise-wide digital transformation. One goal of the initiative is to optimize contract management to support its business objective of maximizing contract quotas across all its customers. To modernize its technology infrastructure, the company sought a powerful AI solution to digitally map contracts, optimize processing, and more efficiently manage obligations throughout the contract journey.

"Effectively managing contracts is integral to our sales operations. By seamlessly integrating contracts and leveraging the data within them, we enhance the efficiency of our sales process, tailoring our approach to precisely meet the unique requirements of both our customers and business partners throughout the entire contract lifecycle," said Jan Schermann, Referent Pre-Sales at Jungheinrich AG. "Icertis Contract Intelligence gives us a holistic view of the contract lifecycle and streamlines our contract creation process for optimal outcomes."

As business moves faster than ever, manual, labor-intensive contract management processes can destroy value through revenue leakage, stifle visibility, and create compliance challenges in an evolving regulatory environment. Icertis helps businesses like Jungheinrich digitally transform their commercial agreements while enabling analytics at scale to drive strategic decision-making and accelerate outcomes around revenue, savings, compliance, and risk.  

"The Icertis platform will be a cornerstone in the optimization and harmonization of Jungheinrich's IT landscape by structuring and connecting contract data across the enterprise and applying AI to unlock the full potential of every business relationship," said Roman Howe, Corporate Vice President, Europe, Icertis. "We're thrilled to partner with Jungheinrich on their transformative journey with AI-powered contract intelligence as they foster innovation and achieve greater profitability, efficiency, and sustainability."

More than 10 million contracts worth $1 trillion+ are managed using the ICI platform, representing business relationships in 40+ languages across 90+ countries for enterprises including Mercedes-Benz, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Lufthansa, Porsche, ALPLA and more. As the leader of the burgeoning $30 billion CLM market1, Icertis introduced the first generative AI Copilots for enterprise contract management and continues to transform the foundation of commerce through contracts for customers like Jungheinrich.

About Icertis

Icertis is the global leader in AI-powered contract intelligence. The Icertis platform revolutionizes contract management, equipping customers with powerful insights and automation to grow revenue, control costs, mitigate risk, and ensure compliance - the pillars of business success. Today, 30% of the Fortune 100 trust Icertis to realize the full intent of millions of commercial agreements in 90+ countries.

Media Contact

Michelle Rodriguez
Senior Manager, Corporate Communications
[email protected] 

1 MGI Research 2022: https://mgiresearch.com/research/mgi-forecasts-contract-lifecycle-management-software-global-tam-forecast-2022-2026/

SOURCE Icertis

Also from this source

AI Sentiment Among Legal, Procurement Workforce Outpaces Organizational Readiness in Icertis and World Commerce & Contracting Study

AI Sentiment Among Legal, Procurement Workforce Outpaces Organizational Readiness in Icertis and World Commerce & Contracting Study

Icertis, the global leader in AI-powered contract intelligence, and World Commerce & Contracting, the global leader in independent research in...
Generative AI Contracting Copilots Drive Icertis Above $250 Million in Annual Recurring Revenue

Generative AI Contracting Copilots Drive Icertis Above $250 Million in Annual Recurring Revenue

Icertis, the global leader in AI-powered contract intelligence, today announced that the launch of Icertis Copilots and continued adoption of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.