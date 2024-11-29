JungKwanJang launches two new products that are good for immunity and energy at Sprouts Farmers Market

What are the global health food trends? 'Botanical' and 'Energy'

CERRITOS, Calif., Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, JungKwanJang, a global comprehensive health brand and Korea's No. 1 red ginseng brand, added two new products to Sprouts Farmers Market: 'Everytime Immune Support' and 'Korean Red Ginseng Extract Vital Tonic'. 'Everytime Immune Support' is a stick-type red ginseng product that is good for boosting immunity, and it is a product developed for the US by focusing on 'Everytime' immunity. This product is mainly made up of Korean Red Ginseng, which helps boost immunity, and contains elderberry and pear concentrate, so you can take care of your health deliciously.

JungKwanJang products at Sprouts Farmers Market

'Korean Red Ginseng Extract Vital Tonic' is a healthy energy shot product containing red ginseng and vitamins to improve metabolism and energy, and is popular as a steady seller for all age groups including 2030 in Korea. It is easy to carry and consume with its light ampoule formulation, so you can easily take care of your health anytime, anywhere.

JungKwanJang will hold a discount promotion for popular JungKwanJang products on Amazon, direct stores, etc. from November 21 to December 2 to celebrate BFCM (Black Friday & Cyber Monday). 'HongSamWon', which has entered Costco, is receiving positive responses from consumers as a caffeine-free red ginseng functional drink, and the 'Everytime 2000mg' product is gaining popularity on Amazon.

Meanwhile, at its R&D center in Fullerton near LA, JungKwanJang is working with local research teams to conduct scientific research on the efficacy and safety of key ingredients such as red ginseng and to develop new health ingredients.

JungKwanJang ranked first in the global 'herbal health supplement' retail market compiled by Euromonitor International, a global market research firm, and ranked first in the 'global ginseng retail market' for 10 consecutive years, with a 46.6% share last year.

Recently, plant-based natural ingredients are gaining popularity among consumers as their efficacy and safety are recognized. In fact, the global health food trends in 2024 are 'plant-based raw materials' and 'energy functionality'. According to Innova Market Insights in 2023, approximately 48% of US consumers believe that plant-based ingredients are effective. (*Innova Market Insights, February 2023, related article)

Adaptogenic herbs such as 'ginseng' and 'ashwagandha' are also known to help maintain body balance. In particular, 'red ginseng' made from ginseng has been scientifically proven to have effects such as 'Boost Immune System', 'Building Stamina', and 'Support Blood Circulation'.(related article about Adaptogenic herbs 1, 2, 3 / related article about red ginseng 4)

In fact, red ginseng has been officially recognized by the KFDA as helping to enhance immunity, improve blood circulation, improve fatigue, antioxidants, improve memory, menopausal women's health, and control blood sugar levels.(related article 1 - 66p, <Red Ginseng> 3) Prerequisite for the health functional food part, (1) Health Claim) (related article 2 – blood sugar)

In addition, it has been scientifically proven by researchers at Georgia State University in the United States and Sungkyunkwan University in Korea that when red ginseng is consumed with vaccines, the effect of virus immunity is enhanced and immune cells are activated. (related article)

Meanwhile, in July 2024, JungKwanJang launched three Asian best-selling 'Everytime' series products beyond Amazon to Sprouts Farmers Market. ("Everytime 2000mg," "Everytime Powerful Deer Antler," and "Everytime Energy Boost," under the concept of "Rev Your Energy Flow.")

