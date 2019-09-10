Jungle Island Takes Spotlight in Miami with Luminosa Festival Of Lights from October 5, 2019 - January 8, 2020

MIAMI, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jungle Island , South Florida's popular eco-adventure attraction, reinvents an ancient Buddhist tradition with a Magic City twist through the debut of Luminosa, Festival of Lights. In partnership with Zigong Lantern Group and China Lantern International, the #1 industry leader in Chinese Lantern Festivals worldwide, the park will invite visitors from around the globe to marvel at a nighttime jungle filled with giant lanterns, lit up by over 1 million LED lights and beautifully hand-crafted out of colorful silk by Chinese artisans, from October 5, 2019 to January 8, 2020.

Art & Design District at Luminosa Illuminated Jellyfish at Luminosa

Luminosa will take guests on a memorable journey through light across 13 of the park's 18 acres. The journey tells a magical story of the jungle, which begins with an exploration of wildlife, birds, bloom and Biscayne Bay. It then writes a chapter into the future through a story of transformation, rooted in adventure and infused with Miami's vibrant urban art identity.

"Luminosa at Jungle Island is certain to be one of the most Instagram-worthy and talked about events of the season," says Curtis Crider, Jungle Island's general manager. "Between the rich history behind the festival and its beautiful pageantry set within a jungle-like setting, this must-see installation will be a celebration of two cultures coming together and the rebirth of an iconic South Florida attraction."

A few of the visual delights will include oversized orchids and flowers, a demure cassowary and striking silk parrots in the Birds and Blooms exhibit; a sea of glowing jellyfish in the Biscayne Bay display; some of the world's rarest animals down Jungle Trail; to a 114-foot long by 26-foot tall panoramic reinterpretation of an iconic Miami destination in the Miami Style exhibit. All lanterns will be illuminated by environmentally-friendly LED lights and made out of water-proof and fire-resistant materials, supported by steel frames.

Elie Mimoun, Partner at ESJ Capital Partners, owners of Jungle Island, adds: "Our vision for the evolution of Jungle Island is to include regularly scheduled events and experiences that bring the spirit of the jungle to life. Luminosa reinforces this position and appeals to all audiences in search of discovery and adventure within the context of nature and wildlife."

The Chinese Lantern Festival is believed to date back 2000 years ago to the Eastern Han Dynasty when Buddhist monks would light lanterns in the temples. Traditionally, the Lantern Festival marks the end of the Chinese New Year, also known as Spring Festival. The lanterns are thought to symbolize people letting go of their pasts and celebrating a new future, much like Jungle Island.

"Our joint effort with Jungle Island has influenced our design team to create something truly extraordinary," adds Justin Corsa, executive director USA, China Lantern International. "Local Miami flair combined with eastern craftsmanship will result in one of our most creative and innovative exhibits to date.''

Tickets are on sale for this regularly sold-out festival. The cost is $35.95 per adult and $30.95 per child. Save 20% by purchasing tickets in advance at www.jungleisland.com. Sponsorships are also available at sponsorship@jungleisland.com.

ABOUT JUNGLE ISLAND

Jungle Island, which is owed by Aventura-based ESJ Capital Partners, is undergoing a multi-million dollar transformation into an eco-adventure park and events destination. For more information, visit www.jungleisland.com and follow @JungleIsland on social media, using the hashtags #JungleIsland #AdventureIsHere

