Jungle Scout Establishes Global Headquarters in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jungle Scout, the leading software suite for Amazon sellers, today announced its new headquarters in east Austin. Jungle Scout plans to double its Austin hires in the coming year to fuel its global growth.

Jungle Scout, which employs more than 120 people globally, previously operated as a fully remote workforce. Founder and Chief Executive Officer Greg Mercer sought a thriving tech community in which to establish Jungle Scout's global headquarters.

"We were in a unique position because the business was already taking off, we were bootstrapped, profitable, and we had a growing workforce — but we had no headquarters. We could pick anywhere in the world," said Mercer. "We knew Austin was our spot right away. The tech community is a powerful resource for our growth stage, and the talent here is second to none."

Jungle Scout's new Austin office is currently home to 40 team members, which is expected to double in the next year as the company hires for engineering, marketing, and product management roles.

Jungle Scout's Growth

Mercer started Jungle Scout in 2015 to help sellers like himself by building an algorithm that accurately predicted demand for any product on Amazon.

The company is entirely self-funded and has been profitable since its founding.

Jungle Scout now supports over $1 billion of Amazon revenue.

of Amazon revenue. In addition to its Austin headquarters, Jungle Scout also has new offices in Vancouver, British Columbia , and Shenzhen, China .

Jungle Scout recently welcomed to its team Austin tech veterans including Michael Paulson, formerly head of product at Bazaarvoice, as Chief Product Officer; Bill Bowles, former head of analytics at HomeAway, as Chief Financial Officer; and Michael Scheschuk, formerly VP of eCommerce, Marketing, and Operations at Ziff Davis, as Chief Marketing Officer.

The Jungle Scout headquarters is located at 2021 E. 5th St.

