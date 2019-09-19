Jungle Scout Hires Michael Scheschuk as Chief Marketing Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jungle Scout, the leading software-as-a-service suite for third-party Amazon sellers, announced that Michael Scheschuk has joined the team as Chief Marketing Officer. Scheschuk will report directly to Founder and CEO Greg Mercer.

"Mike's marketing knowledge and enthusiasm for Jungle Scout made him a natural fit for our growing team," said Mercer. "Mike's product, search engine and brand marketing experience is extensive and will help us bring more visibility to Jungle Scout's software suite. We're all very excited for the future and look forward to working with Mike to help empower Amazon sellers around the world."

Scheschuk's past work experience includes executive marketing and e-commerce roles at several industry-leading companies. He was previously the VP of E-Commerce, Marketing and Operations at global internet publisher Ziff Davis. He has also held roles as the VP of Marketing Operations, E-Commerce and Analytics at Groupon, as well as held several executive marketing roles over 13 years at Dell Technologies.

"Jungle Scout has strong values and an inspired vision to help Amazon sellers succeed," said Scheschuk. "I am excited to work with Greg and the team to assist the more than 200,000 entrepreneurs supported by Jungle Scout, and I am looking forward to helping communicate our story as we expand our global presence."

Scheschuk will oversee all aspects of Jungle Scout's global marketing initiatives, including performance marketing, social media, PR, SEO, video, web, design, brand and content.

Scheschuk has his Master of Business Administration degree from Stanford University's Graduate School of Business and his Bachelor of Business Administration degree with Highest Honors from the University of Texas at Austin.

About Jungle Scout: Through education, community and innovation, Jungle Scout gives entrepreneurs the tools and resources needed to launch and grow their Amazon businesses. Jungle Scout is the leading software platform on the market for Amazon sellers. The company supports nine Amazon marketplaces around the world. You can read more about Jungle Scout here: https://www.junglescout.com/

