Jungo Announces 1,300% Growth in DMS Shipments in 2020

NETANYA, Israel, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jungo, a leader in driver and occupancy monitoring AI software, announced today over 1,300% high growth year-over-year in DMS software shipments.

With the growing awareness that driver monitoring software is becoming a critical function in all vehicles, DMS software has become a must have element for car OEM markets as well as aftermarket service providers and fleets.

Jungo has been selected by top players in the automotive OEM and aftermarket industry, resulting in deployment at scale, with rapid growth in shipments, marking Jungo as a global leader in this space.

"Despite COVID-19 setting shockwaves across the automotive industry, Jungo saw unprecedented growth of 1,300% in its DMS software deliveries in production," said Ophir Herbst, CEO of Jungo. "This reinforces both the importance and adoption of driver monitoring AI technology, and Jungo's global leadership in this domain."

About Jungo

Jungo is a global leader of in-cabin sensing AI software, offering CoDriver, an advanced driver monitoring and in-cabin monitoring software. Learn more: www.jungo.com

SOURCE Jungo

Related Links

https://www.jungo.com/

