Jungo Selected by a Global OEM for Robotaxis Program

NETANYA, Israel, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jungo is happy to announce that it has been selected to provide its CoDriver in-cabin sensing software to a global OEM for their robotaxis program.

As robotaxis are nearing deployment, in-vehicle monitoring of passengers has become a critical component, to detect occupant's state, left-behind children, forgotten items, passenger's well being and other abnormal states. Driven by liability and regulations, camera-based monitoring is becoming mandated and fast adopted by OEMs.

CoDriver provides a comprehensive suite of camera-based monitoring, from driver monitoring to cabin monitoring, enabling OEM's to safely and affordably add such systems, complying with regulations and bringing an added value to passengers.

"Robotaxis are driving innovation in all parts of the AV stack, creating new use cases and requirements that drive in-cabin camera adoption by OEM's," says Ophir Herbst, CEO of Jungo. "The selection of Jungo's CoDriver for this program is a testimonial for CoDriver quality and Jungo's leading position as in-cabin sensing AI software provider."

