Jungo to Collaborate With Renesas, a Premier Automotive Processor Supplier

NETANYA, Israel, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jungo, a leader in in-cabin sensing software, announced that their driver monitoring and cabin sensing software "CoDriver" is now optimized and available for Renesas Electronics Corporation's automotive R-Car System- on-Chip (SoC) platform, enabling OEMs and Tier 1s to rapidly bring to market accurate and cost effective in-cabin sensing.

Compliant with Euro NCAP and upcoming regulations, the CoDriver for R-Car enables OEMs to rapidly and affordably introduce NCAP compliant in-cabin sensing.

DMS and OCS

Driver monitoring systems (DMS) detect driver's condition such as distraction, drowsiness, emotion and position and are part of accident prevention functions and personalization features. With increasing automation of vehicles, DMS has received increasing attention as an indispensable technology. The market demand of DMS is forecasted from 13 M Units in 2019 to 42 M Units in 2025 (as reported by Strategy Analytics in 2019).

Already in vehicles that embed ADAS features and support up to Level 2 automated driving, where the driver is always in control of the car, the DMS helps to prevent accidents to alert the driver when being distracted. With conditional automation at Level 3, it is considered essential to determine at all times whether the driver can take control of the vehicle when the system hands back the control to the driver. As this can happen at any time when the situation becomes unmanageable for the system, it requires an advanced and reliable driver monitoring system.

In addition, Occupant Classification Systems (OCS) are being adopted rapidly, for applications that detect the presence or absence of passengers, monitoring of the passenger's condition, and measures against leaving children behind in the car.

CoDriver

"CoDriver" is Jungo's software which uses state-of-the-art deep learning, machine learning, and computer vision algorithms to detect in real time the driver state using driver facing cameras. It also supports in-vehicle full detection technology with functions such as counting of the number of occupants, detection of seat belt wearing or detection or observing of critical medical conditions. These features are important today but also in the future for shared mobility vehicles, that will drive fully automated.

Key Functions of "CoDriver"

Main detection function: Head posture, face direction, pupil / gaze direction, eye openness / blinking, seat position, driver ID, body posture, and multiple people detection.

Key prediction functions: Drowsiness, distraction, gaze tracking, face recognition, age and gender estimation, emotion estimation, seat belt detection, posture position, left behind detection, and detection of abnormal conditions in the cabin.

CoDriver ported on Renesas R-Car SoCs

Jungo's CoDriver was ported, optimized and tested on Renesas' scalable R-Car SoCs, which has a large market share in the automotive SoC market, based on its highly scalable roadmap, functional safety architecture and low power technology. From entry R-Car E3 (for standalone systems) to high end R-Car H3 (for shared applications such as cockpit IVI and cluster), CoDriver supports the entire R-Car SoC range, leveraging embedded computer vision and CNN accelerators, where available, to get maximum performance at low power consumption.

Renesas' R-Car integrates multiple, heterogonous cores, enabling applications to execute tasks simultaneously and achieve advanced computer vision at low power consumption. Especially for computer vision algorithms, R-Car SoCs offer special power saving and CPU-load saving embedded circuits.

This enables manufacturers developing automotive equipment to rapidly develop driver monitoring and cabin monitoring system, while reducing schedules and cost, and solving the heat problems that have been faced so far.

The combination of R-Car and "CoDriver" provides solutions suitable for efficient development of DMS functions, integrated in Cluster, Cockpit or standalone DMS ECUs.

Ophir Herbst

We are very pleased to work with Renesas for the next-generation in-vehicle sensing at Jungo, which supports the R-Car SoC platform. "CoDriver" is software optimized to realize high-precision driver and cabin monitoring software solution. In addition to the integration benefits by pre-porting on the R-Car SoC platform, the market entry has been eased through efficient power consumption and cost effectiveness, offering the leading in-vehicle sensing solution for quick adoption.

Jean-Francois Chouteau, Vice President, ADAS Technical Engagement, Automotive Solution Business Unit, Renesas Electronics Corporation

We sincerely welcome the collaboration of "Co-Driver" by Jungo with R-Car SoCs by Renesas. The combination of "CoDriver", a driver and cabin monitoring system that utilizes rapidly expanding sensing algorithms and deep learning, and R-Car SoCs which offer scalability, achieve low power consumption and high computing performance, also bringing value through new security features and enabling automated driving operations. The offering enables OEMS and Tier 1's to quickly and affordably implement in-cabin sensing solutions.

The partner solution of Renesas R-Car SoC and Jungo's CoDriver is equipped with hardware and software functions to realize the safety and comfort of next-generation vehicles at a reasonable cost and can be used together with the manufacturer's technology to realize more advanced solutions.

By realizing a driver- and cabin-monitoring system in the era of automated driving, we hope that we can contribute to a safe and secure automobile society without accidents.

About Jungo Connectivity

Jungo Connectivity was founded in 2013 as an automotive software divestiture from Cisco Systems, focusing on in-cabin driver monitoring solution – CoDriver. Head office location: Israel Netanya

URL: https://www.jungo.com/

