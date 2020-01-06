Jungo Works With Qualcomm to Deliver Next-Generation Driver and In-Cabin Monitoring Systems on Snapdragon Automotive Platforms

NETANYA, Israel, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jungo Connectivity Ltd. today announced plans to work its collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, to feature Jungo's next-generation Driver Monitoring System (DMS) and In-Cabin Monitoring (ICM) AI software onto 3rd generation Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Automotive Cockpit Platforms.

As a part of the working relationship, Jungo's CoDriver DMS/ICM AI software will leverage the compute capabilities featured on the Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms to deliver a compelling platform.

This joint effort allows automotive OEM and Tier1 suppliers to quickly add DMS and ICM functionality into their infotainment or other automotive systems based on Snapdragon, alongside other applications such as infotainment, mapping, surround view and personal assistants, accelerating production timeframes, lowering costs and allowing for the seamless integration with world class DMS and ICM software.

Multiple OEMs already selected the integrated solution for various production deals, with SOP starting 2021.

"Combining the strength of 3rd generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms with the flexibility of our CoDriver DMS/ICM software on various compute engines, results in a compelling platform for OEMs," said Ophir Herbst, Jungo CEO. "This work further solidifies Jungo's position as global leader in next generation DMS and ICM AI software."

"Our work with Jungo and their CoDriver software has allowed us to provide optimal DMS and ICM solutions for automakers," said Andreas Hennig, director of product management, Qualcomm Technologies International GmbH. "We are pleased to see the heterogenous compute capabilities in our Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms being utilized by Jungo for their CoDriver DMS and ICM, allowing automakers to optimize on the Snapdragon platform efficiently, while reducing integration costs."

