Juni Accelerates National Growth with Expansion Across Albertsons Companies

Juni expands into more than 600 Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, and Pavilions stores, bringing its national retail footprint to more than 8,500 locations nationwide.

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Juni, the fast-growing sparkling adaptogen tea brand co-founded by Jay Shetty, Radhi Devlukia, and Kim Perell, today announced its launch in more than 600 Albertsons Companies stores across California. Now available at participating Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, and Pavilions locations, the rollout brings Juni's national retail footprint to more than 8,500 locations nationwide, marking another major milestone as the brand continues to scale across the U.S.

Juni, the fast-growing sparkling adaptogen tea brand co-founded by Jay Shetty, Radhi Devlukia, and Kim Perell, is launching in more than 600 Albertsons Companies stores across California.

The announcement follows the successful launch of Juni's new Lemonade collection and comes as consumer demand continues to grow for better-for-you beverages that deliver both great taste and functional benefits. This latest retail win builds on Juni's growing presence at Whole Foods Market, Costco, Target, Kroger banners, Sprouts, and other leading retailers nationwide.

"The momentum we're seeing from both consumers and retailers reinforces that people are looking for beverages that deliver great taste alongside everyday wellness benefits," said Kim Perell, CEO and Co-Founder of Juni. "Partnering with Albertsons Companies is an important milestone in our growth strategy, and we're excited to make Juni even more accessible to shoppers across California."

With zero sugar and just 5 calories, Juni's USDA Organic Certified sparkling adaptogen teas combine refreshing flavor with everyday functionality. Available in Lemon Zest, Peach, Tropical, and Raspberry, each sparkling tea is powered by Juni's proprietary Super-5™ Blend of adaptogens and superfoods including ashwagandha, lion's mane, reishi mushroom, acerola cherry, and green tea.

"From day one, our vision has been to create a beverage that people genuinely enjoy while helping them bring a little more joy, balance, and clarity into their everyday lives," said Radhi Devlukia, Co-Founder of Juni. "It's incredibly rewarding to see Juni reaching more communities every day, and we're excited for even more people to discover our sparkling teas and make Juni part of their daily routine."

California shoppers can now find Juni's signature sparkling tea flavors including Peach, Raspberry, Tropical, and Lemon Zest at participating Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, and Pavilions locations. To find a retailer near you, visit DrinkJuni.com

About Juni

Juni is a functional sparkling adaptogen tea founded by bestselling author Jay Shetty, integrative nutritionist Radhi Devlukia, and serial entrepreneur Kim Perell. Crafted with zero sugar, just five calories, and Juni's proprietary Super-5™ Blend, Juni is designed to support everyday Mood & Focus. Today, Juni is available in more than 8,500 retail locations nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Costco, Target, Kroger banners, Albertsons Companies, Sprouts, Erewhon, Amazon, and DrinkJuni.com

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SOURCE Juni