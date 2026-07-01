A refreshing new take on lemonade with zero sugar, clean ingredients, and mood and focus support.

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer's favorite drink just got a functional refresh. Juni, the fast-growing adaptogenic sparkling tea brand co-founded by Jay Shetty, Radhi Devlukia, and Kim Perell, is is kicking off summer with its new Lemonade Trio, expanding its lineup with Strawberry Lemonade and Watermelon Lemonade alongside its fan-favorite Lemonade Iced Tea.

Juni Reimagines Summer's Favorite Drink with New Functional Lemonade Trio Juni Reimagines Summer's Favorite Drink with New Functional Lemonade Trio

Inspired by the carefree nostalgia of summer, the new flavors capture everything people love about classic lemonade: juicy fruit flavors, bright tart citrus, refreshing bubbles - now with Juni's signature sparkling tea base, feel-good ingredients and functional benefits. The Lemonade Trio includes:

Lemonade Iced Tea - Juni's refreshing take on a classic Arnold Palmer, it combines classic iced tea with bright citrus notes for a timeless sip.

- Juni's refreshing take on a classic Arnold Palmer, it combines classic iced tea with bright citrus notes for a timeless sip. Strawberry Lemonade - A blend of ripe strawberry flavor and a crisp squeeze of lemon brewed in organic green tea, striking the perfect balance between sweet and bright.

- A blend of ripe strawberry flavor and a crisp squeeze of lemon brewed in organic green tea, striking the perfect balance between sweet and bright. Watermelon Lemonade - Juicy watermelon meets refreshing lemonade in a light, bubbly green tea sip made for sunny days.

Each sparkling drink is infused with Juni's signature Super-5™ Blend of functional ingredients and a natural source of antioxidants, including ashwagandha, lion's mane, reishi mushroom, green tea and acerola cherry. Crafted with zero sugar, 30mg of caffeine, and USDA Organic certified ingredients, Juni offers a refreshing sparkling tea made for sunny days, social moments, and alcohol-free occasions.

"We're seeing a real resurgence of interest in nostalgic, better-for-you beverages, and lemonade is having a major moment," said Kim Perell, co-founder of Juni. "Consumers are looking for flavors that are refreshing and recognizable, but also align with how they want to live and feel. With the Lemonade Trio, we're bringing together nostalgic flavors people already love with ingredients that help them feel their best."

The Lemonade Trio builds on Juni's rapid growth. Now available in more than 8,000 stores, the brand has achieved 10 consecutive quarters of 100%+ year-over-year growth as consumers continue to embrace flavorful, functional beverages.

"The best summer memories are often tied to simple rituals," said Radhi Devlukia, co-founder of Juni. "We created the Lemonade Trio to capture that feeling - nostalgic, vibrant flavors that invite people to slow down, connect, savor the moment and actually feel good about what they're drinking."

The Lemonade Trio is available now on Amazon.com giving consumers early access ahead of the nationwide retail rollout later this summer.

About Juni

Juni is a sparkling adaptogenic tea founded by wellness entrepreneur and author Jay Shetty, integrative nutritionist and content creator Radhi Devlukia, and serial entrepreneur Kim Perell. Created to bring joy, clarity, and calm to everyday life, Juni's mission is to reinvent the tea category with bold flavors, clinically studied adaptogens, and clean, functional formulas. Juni is USDA Organic Certified, contains 5 calories, 0g sugar, 30mg of caffeine and is non-GMO, vegan, and gluten-free. Each can is made with Juni's proprietary Super-5™ Blend of adaptogens and nootropics. Juni is available at Kroger banners, as well as Sprouts, Whole Foods, Costco, Target, HEB, Wegmans and Erewhon. For more information, visit DrinkJuni.com.

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SOURCE Juni