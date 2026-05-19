Juni Surpasses 8,000 Retail Doors, Expands Across Kroger Family Banners

Fast-growing adaptogen sparkling tea brand delivers 10 consecutive quarters of 100%+ growth as demand for functional beverages surges

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Juni, the fast-growing adaptogen sparkling tea brand co-founded by Jay Shetty, Radhi Devlukia, and Kim Perell, today announced expanded distribution across Kroger family banners, marking another milestone in the brand's rapid national growth trajectory. Since launching in 2023, Juni has delivered 10 consecutive quarters of 100%+ year-over-year growth and expanded to more than 8,000 retail doors nationwide.

The latest Kroger expansion brings Juni into more than 750 Kroger banner stores. Since launching in 2023, Juni has delivered 10 consecutive quarters of 100%+ year-over-year growth and expanded to more than 8,000 retail doors nationwide.

The latest Kroger expansion brings Juni into more than 750 Kroger banner stores, including Ralphs, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Smith's, and Fry's, among others. The rollout builds on Juni's recent expansion into 500+ Whole Foods Market stores and accelerates its rapid retail momentum.

"Kroger has long been a trusted destination for shoppers seeking both quality and innovation on-shelf," said Kim Perell, CEO and co-founder of Juni. "As consumers move away from sugary sodas, artificial energy drinks, and alcohol, we're seeing unprecedented demand for beverages that deliver both function and flavor. Our expansion with Kroger reflects our shared commitment to making better-for-you options more accessible nationwide."

The brand has quickly evolved from a cult favorite into one of the fastest-growing brands in the functional beverage space, resonating with wellness-forward consumers seeking a more intentional daily pick-me-up. With zero sugar and just 5 calories, Juni's USDA Organic Certified sparkling teas are designed to support balance, clarity, and mood, powered by Juni's proprietary Super-5™ Blend of adaptogens and superfoods, including Ashwagandha, Lion's mane, Reishi mushroom, and Acerola cherry.

"We created Juni to fit naturally into people's routines—something that feels comforting, tastes great, and delivers functional support when you need it most," said Jay Shetty, co-founder of Juni. "We're excited to partner with Kroger to make Juni more accessible to communities everywhere seeking simple, effective ways to feel their best."

Juni's latest expansion accelerates its national retail momentum with recent expansion into Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Target, Costco, Wegmans, Harris Teeter and HEB, alongside a growing presence online on Amazon and DrinkJuni.com. The brand recently debuted a Lemonade Iced Tea exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market, with additional flavor innovations planned to meet growing consumer demand.

"Every part of Juni was designed to help people feel good in a more intentional way," added co-founder Radhi Devlukia. "From the ingredients to the flavor experience, we wanted to create a better-for-you alternative to the drinks people are increasingly trying to move away from, without sacrificing taste or enjoyment."

Shoppers can now discover three of Juni's most popular sparkling teas across participating Kroger banner stores: Peach, Raspberry, and Tropical (SRP: $2.99). To find your nearest Juni retailer, visit https://drinkjuni.com/ or shop online via Amazon.

About Juni

Juni is a sparkling adaptogenic tea founded by wellness entrepreneur and author Jay Shetty, integrative nutritionist and content creator Radhi Devlukia, and serial entrepreneur Kim Perell. Created to bring joy, clarity, and calm to everyday life, Juni's mission is to reinvent the tea category with bold flavors, clinically studied adaptogens, and clean, functional formulas. Juni is USDA Organic Certified, contains 5 calories, 0g sugar, and is non-GMO, vegan, and gluten-free. Each can is made with Juni's proprietary Super-5™ Blend of adaptogens and nootropics. Juni is available at Kroger banners nationwide, as well as Whole Foods, Costco, Target, Sprouts, Erewhon, Amazon, and DrinkJuni.com, and on Instagram @drinkjuni.

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SOURCE Juni