Juni Adaptogenic Tea Expands Nationally into select Whole Foods Market Stores

Juni continues its rapid retail growth, doubling doors year over year to 6,000 stores nationwide

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Juni , the fast-growing adaptogenic tea brand co-founded by Jay Shetty, Radhi Devlukia, and Kim Perell, is thrilled to announce its national retail expansion into Whole Foods Market stores. This expansion comes amid a period of rapid growth, with Juni now available in 6,000 retail doors across the US and projecting 300% revenue growth.

Juni is powered by its proprietary Super-5™ Blend, featuring adaptogens and superfoods, including ashwagandha, lion's mane, reishi mushroom, acerola cherry, and green tea extract. This powerful mix pairs functional benefits with bold flavor, all with zero sugar and only 5 calories.

As a brand rooted in modern wellness, mindfulness, and functional ingredients, Juni's arrival at Whole Foods Market marks a major milestone in its mission to reinvent the tea category.

"It's incredible how many benefits we've been able to pack into each can," said Juni Co-Founder Jay Shetty. "We infused Juni with ingredients like ashwagandha, lion's mane, and reishi mushroom, all focused on supporting a healthier and happier mind and body. Whole Foods has long championed products that support well-being, and we're excited to make Juni available to more people so they can enjoy its delicious flavors and the benefits that come with them."

Shoppers can now discover five of Juni's most popular sparkling teas in select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide. The lineup features fan favorites Peach, Raspberry, and Tropical from Juni's core collection, along with two refreshing decaf options, Strawberry Hibiscus and Cherry Lime, crafted for caffeine-free enjoyment any time of day.

"Whole Foods Market has been instrumental in shaping the health-conscious movement," said Kim Perell, Juni's CEO and co-founder. "We're proud to join forces and continue our mission to redefine what tea can be. Our goal is to disrupt an outdated category and set a bold new standard that blends function, flavor, and wellness into every sip."

The addition of Juni's decaf SKUs has also helped the brand resonate with a broader audience, particularly those reducing caffeine or alcohol intake. Designed for all-day enjoyment, these flavors have quickly become fan favorites among sober-curious and wellness-forward consumers.

Think of Juni as the perfect afternoon pick-me-up that gives you clean, healthy energy without the crash," said Radhi Devlukia, Co-Founder of JUNI. "It's what I grab every day instead of a soda, because it's sugar-free and makes me feel good from the inside out."

As part of the brand's continued innovation, Juni recently launched its limited-edition Lemonade Iced Tea available online at drinkjuni.com. This lemonade is a sparkling twist on the classic Arnold Palmer, further proof of the team's commitment to blending nostalgia, flavor, and function in every sip.

Juni's expansion into Whole Foods Market reinforces its vision to bring everyday wellness into more homes, one can at a time.

About Juni

Juni is a sparkling adaptogenic tea brand founded by wellness entrepreneur and author Jay Shetty, integrative nutritionist and content creator Radhi Devlukia, and serial entrepreneur Kim Perell. Created to bring joy, clarity, and calm to everyday life, Juni's mission is to reinvent the tea category with bold flavors, clinically studied adaptogens, and clean, functional formulas.

USDA Organic Certified

5 Calories

0g sugar

Non-GMO, Vegan, Gluten-Free

Created with Juni's proprietary Super-5™ Blend of adaptogens and nootropics.

From bright classics like Peach, Lemon Zest, Raspberry, and Tropical to craveable decaf blends like Yuzu Pineapple, Cherry Lime, and Strawberry Hibiscus, and now the sparkling NEW Lemonade Iced Tea, Juni's evolving lineup proves that wellness and indulgence can absolutely coexist.

Find Juni at Whole Foods Market, Costco, Target, Sprouts, Erewhon, DrinkJuni.com

