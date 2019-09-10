Juniata County Meets Mandate with User-Intuitive Solution

MIFFLINTOWN, Pa., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniata County Communications was searching for a full-service solution that was adaptive to their processes and was available in an electronic format to meet the Pennsylvania state mandate.

"Ultimately our goal was to find a solution with protocols that covered Emergency Medical Dispatch, Law Enforcement Dispatch, and Fire Service Dispatch in an electronic format," says 911 Coordinator, and Director of Emergency Services, Allen Weaver. "While reviewing other programs PowerPhone proved to be the right fit for our agency due to the programs great flexibility," adds Weaver.

Central to the Total Response solution is CACH (Computer-Aided Call Handling) Standard which offers a suite of integrated software licenses that provide access to easily-operated, scenario-based protocols and procedure scripts in the Call Handler Module; an Administrator Module to configure alerts, answers and response levels to meet your agency's needs; a Supervisor Module for real-time site overview and reporting; a Assessor Module for proactive call review; and a Script Manager module to help configure and manage your system. Your third-party command and control systems can connect to CACH through the API to create a seamless flow of information.

"PowerPhone's program proved to be an out of the box type program that adapts to our processes and agency needs. The Total Response solution is also very user-intuitive which allows our staff to remain consistent during the call-handling process," states Weaver.

Acknowledging that no call is ever the same in nature, Total Response's adaptable framework allows the dispatcher to adjust the line of questioning depending on the type of caller and as scene conditions change. For Juniata County Communications, this transition has given promise to positive changes within the agency to confidently achieve a higher standard in emergency call-handling.

PowerPhone has continued to improve the public safety industry for 35 years and has trained 300,000+ telecommunicators world-wide. More than 8 years ago, the Total Response solution was created to better support the call handling process. In that time, over 700 agencies have come on board.

For more information on how PowerPhone's Total Response solution can help your agency, please visit: https://powerphone.com/contact-us/

Media Contact:

Kristin Zumpano

203.364.5264

221512@email4pr.com

SOURCE PowerPhone