Junior Achievement and American Honda Finance Corporation Launch JA All About Cars™ Personal Finance Education Module

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Junior Achievement USA (JA) and American Honda Finance Corporation (AHFC) announced the launch of JA All About Cars™, a new learning module in the "JA Personal Finance" curriculum for high school students that explores the personal finance considerations that go into purchasing a vehicle. The new module is available to more than 100-thousand students who participate in the JA Personal Finance and JA Finance Park programs offered in numerous schools across the country.

"For many teenagers, purchasing a vehicle is one of the first major expenses they will have," said Jack E. Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "Not only is there the possibility of taking out a loan, but there's insurance, maintenance costs, and upkeep. Thanks to the support of American Honda Finance Corporation, we can provide teens with the critical information they can use to make more informed decisions when it comes to vehicle ownership."

Buying your first car is both exciting and daunting. JA All About Cars introduces students to the essential costs related to buying and operating a first car and offers tips on being a smart consumer when purchasing a vehicle. The new learning module, the ninth in the JA Personal Finance series, is offered through live webinars facilitated by finance professionals who volunteer their time. Students will consider their needs and wants to make a real-world connection to the car-buying experience, motivating them to make good financial decisions when buying or leasing.

"JA All About Cars combines two things we are passionate about at AHFC: cars and financial literacy," said Petar Vucurevic, Vice President of American Honda Finance Corporation. "The lessons taught by Junior Achievement will help teens make smart financial decisions throughout their lives, and we're proud to be a part of that mission."

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches more than 3 million students per year in 105 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.2 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

About American Honda Finance Corporation

American Honda Finance Corporation, operating as Honda Financial ServicesSM and Acura Financial Services®, helps to satisfy the financing needs of consumers of Honda and Acura passenger cars and light trucks, as well as Honda motorcycles, powersports products, marine engines, and power equipment products. For more information visit www.hondafinancialservices.com or www.acurafinancialservices.com.

