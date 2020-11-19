Junior Achievement and EY will Engage Entrepreneurs with Teens Virtually During National Entrepreneurship Month in November

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year in a row, Junior Achievement (JA) and Ernst & Young LLP (EY) will connect entrepreneurs with high school students across the country during November, National Entrepreneurship Month, to share their experience with teens and to encourage them to consider business ownership as a career option. The initiative, known as JA Launch Lesson, has traditionally involved entrepreneurs acting as mentors in the classroom. But given the "new normal" this school year, Junior Achievement is offering virtual and remote options. Over the past four years, JA and EY have reached more than 210,000 high school students with this learning experience.

"We all know that small business has been disproportionally affected by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jack E. Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "Despite the immediate challenges facing business owners, entrepreneurship is still one of the most effective ways to drive innovation, overcome economic disparity, and grow communities. Through this collaboration with EY, we are committed to helping more young people understand the challenges and benefits of becoming an entrepreneur."

JA Launch Lesson is a 50-minute educational experience built around the theme of entrepreneurship that creates a point of entry for students, volunteers and educators. It is delivered locally by entrepreneurs virtually, in classrooms and other student venues around the United States during National Entrepreneurship Month. Entrepreneurs are provided a guide by Junior Achievement that gives them the opportunity to connect with students, provide relevant information about their company and entrepreneurial journey, and share advice and next steps for students who are interested in starting their own business.

"We are honored to continue our tradition of fostering entrepreneurship at EY," said Marna Ricker, Junior Achievement USA board member and EY's Vice Chair of Tax Services. "This collaborative initiative empowers thousands of EY volunteers to help shape the next-generation workforce and deliver on our purpose of building a better working world."

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches more than 4.8 million students per year in 105 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.2 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

