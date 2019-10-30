Junior Achievement and PwC Launch Online Resource to Help Teens Better Understand the Costs of College and Other Options after High School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This is the time of the school year when many high school seniors are beginning the college application process. To help these teens, and also those who may choose a path other than college after high school, Junior Achievement (JA) and PwC have developed JA Access Your Future ™.

JA Access Your Future is a free online resource that allows users to explore their options for life after high school. Specifically, the tool:

Helps teens and their parents or caregivers weigh various education options, such as attending an in-state university compared to an out-of-state or private college.

Enables students to calculate how long it will take to pay off student loan debt based on the projected income of their desired career.

Allows users to look at two-year programs and careers that require a certification or on-the-job training.

Assists teens and their parents in making informed choices about higher education options that may make more sense given limited financial resources for education and training beyond high school.

"For many of us, college is the second largest expense we will have behind buying a house," said Jack E. Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "It's important that we equip our young people with the information necessary to make informed choices about paying for higher education or choosing a path other than college to achieve life's goals. We greatly appreciate PwC partnering with JA to make this resource available to teens who are thinking about their next steps after high school."

"PwC is focused on upskilling students for the work of the future, which includes making them aware of the options and skills needed for those careers," adds PwC partner and JA USA board member Tripp Davis. "Our work with JA helps make this information more accessible as we all prepare for an increasingly digital world."

About PwC

PwC focuses on audit and assurance, tax and consulting services. We're a member of the PwC network of firms, which has firms in 158 countries with more than 250,000 people. We serve approximately 86% of the Global and US Fortune 500 in either audit or non-audit capacities.

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)

Celebrating its centennial in 2019, Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches more than 4.8 million students per year in 106 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.2 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

