Junior Achievement and Staples Expand Partnership to Advance Career-Connected Learning for Students Nationwide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Junior Achievement USA (JA) and Staples announced their continued partnership to promote economic mobility for students through career-connected learning. This effort builds on a multi-year collaboration between JA and Staples focused on work and career readiness for America's youth.

"Today's young people must have the same access to opportunities as previous generations," said Junior Achievement USA President Tim Greinert. "With AI changing the work landscape, skills such as critical and creative thinking, collaboration, communication, and continuous learning are going to be essential. Our learning experiences are shown to promote these skills, and with Staples' support, we will reach even more students during this critical time."

"At Staples, helping people succeed at work and in business is at the core of what we do," said Rachel Huckle, CEO, Staples, Inc. "We're proud to partner with Junior Achievement to help prepare the next generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders with the skills and confidence they need to succeed."

This two-year partnership includes local program support and volunteer engagement in selected cities across the country, along with the support of national student events, all of which align with Staples' philanthropic and community engagement goals. These work and career readiness initiatives will benefit middle and high school students in Boston, Orlando, Orange City, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas and many other U.S. communities. At the national level, Staples will be a Presenting Sponsor for Future Bound, a national student conference occurring at Boston University June 8 through 10, 2026, and featuring four student competitions for more than 300 students from throughout the US.

About Junior Achievement USA

Junior Achievement is education for what's next. As a strategic partner working in collaboration with educators, employers, investors, leaders, and the communities they serve, we are dedicated to helping students achieve academically today and economically tomorrow. As a leader in experiential learning operating on a national scale with over a century of experience, we are driving toward lasting change. This means ensuring a generation of students has the transferable skills and competencies needed to navigate a rapidly changing world. By delivering career-connected learning, we are invested in accelerating economic mobility through education. By helping students become confident, capable, and connected today, we can ensure they have access to opportunity-filled futures tomorrow. Junior Achievement reaches more than 4.8 million students annually across nearly 100 U.S. markets, and is part of JA Worldwide, which serves over 19.9 million students in more than 100 countries. Learn more at www.ja.org.

About Staples

For nearly 40 years, Staples has been a trusted leader in delivering end-to-end workplace solutions for consumers and businesses of all sizes across a broad range of industries. The company provides a comprehensive portfolio of products, strategic solutions and services, such as print and marketing, shipping, technology, travel and promotional products. Its specialized assortment includes high-quality office supplies, janitorial products, technology, furniture and breakroom essentials, all supported by best-in-class supply chain capabilities and a dedicated team of experts committed to making the workday easier. Headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts, Staples operates throughout North America via direct business-to-business sales, e-commerce and more than 900 retail stores. To learn more, visit your local U.S. Staples store, download the Staples app, explore Staples.com or StaplesBusiness.com, or follow @Staples on social media.

SOURCE Junior Achievement USA