Junior Achievement and Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Foundation Join Forces for the Second Year

Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day is April 25, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement (JA) and the Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work® Foundation are excited to announce their continued partnership for the second consecutive year in presenting "Inspire 2 Aspire" during the upcoming Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day.

"Inspire 2 Aspire" is a visionary campaign that captures the core missions of both organizations, aimed at instilling in children the mindset that they can choose their own future. This initiative is a call to action, encouraging youth to develop a strong desire to achieve positive change in the workplace and society.

The campaign's primary goal is to empower the next generation by providing a transformative experience within the world of work. By fostering collaboration between JA and Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work® Foundation, "Inspire 2 Aspire" seeks to prepare youth for the evolving challenges and opportunities in the workforce, emphasizing the importance of education in shaping their future.

"At the heart of 'Inspire 2 Aspire' is the belief that every child has the potential to be an inspiration in their own right. By participating in the Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work program, children gain insights into various careers and industries. They not only gain valuable knowledge but also become catalysts for positive change," said Jack Kosakowski, President & CEO of Junior Achievement USA.

The campaign places a strong emphasis on diversity, encouraging youth to explore different career paths and envision a future where their unique strengths contribute to a dynamic and inclusive workplace. Through hands-on experiences, educational initiatives, and mentorship opportunities, "Inspire 2 Aspire" aims to create a ripple effect, transforming the inspiration gained by the youth into a force for positive change.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Junior Achievement for 'Inspire 2 Aspire.' This campaign aligns seamlessly with our mission at Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work® Foundation, where we believe in creating a workplace that is inclusive, innovative, and empowers the workforce of the future," said Dave Oliveria with the Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work® Foundation.

The collaborative efforts of Junior Achievement and the Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work® Foundation are set to make "Inspire 2 Aspire" a powerful and impactful experience for the participating youth on Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day.

About Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work® Foundation

The Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work Foundation, a 501 (C)(3) non-profit agency established to build diversity in the workplace, raise public awareness of children's issues and provide adults with pro-active strategies to help girls and boys remain resilient, especially in the world of work. Through its leadership, expertise and collaborations, the Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work Foundation advocates for changes in social policy and public awareness on behalf of youth. Since 1993, on the fourth Thursday in April, more than 40 million youth and adults in over 4 million workplaces around the world have participated in the Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work program. We are requesting sponsorship to provide the educator training materials, activity guides, website management and publicity needed to offer children around the globe an experience that emphasizes the value of their education, helps them discover the power and possibilities associated with a balanced work and family life, and provides them an opportunity to share how they envision the future among peers.

About Junior Achievement USA

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA learning experiences are delivered by corporate and community volunteers and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Additionally, Junior Achievement is expanding its reach to 18-to-25-year-olds to provide young adults with critical life skills, as well as to pre-K youth to ensure children get a solid head start. Today, JA reaches more than 4.4 million students per year in 102 markets across the United States as part of 12.5 million students served by operations in more than 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. For more information, visit www.ja.org.

