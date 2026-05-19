Junior Achievement and Z Zurich Foundation Reimagine Elementary Learning Experiences to Empower Future-Ready Youth

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement (JA), in collaboration with Zurich North America, and the Z Zurich Foundation, announced the launch of reimagined JA Elementary Learning Experiences. This is an innovative redesign of its K–5 curriculum aimed at preparing the next generation with the skills for financial and life success.

With support from the Z Zurich Foundation, Junior Achievement has refreshed its elementary programs with a modern design, new storytelling elements, and enhanced digital resources to better meet the evolving needs of today's students and educators.

The updated curriculum introduces:

Learning sessions organized into three engaging sections: Connect, Discover, and Share

New hands-on activities that promote active participation and real-world relevance

Interactive, visually appealing presentations and student materials

Take-home resources to foster family engagement

Customizable content for local relevance

JA Elementary Learning Experiences are a series of programs that begin with a focus on the individual in kindergarten. As students' progress through each grade level, they gain an understanding of how the economy works from the community, city, regional, national, and global levels.

A Proven Partner for Educators

Junior Achievement is a trusted partner for school districts nationwide, with more than a century of experience delivering hands-on, experiential learning. Independent research shows that JA programs help students connect classroom learning to real-world applications, building critical skills and confidence for the future.

"Since 2023, our collaboration with Junior Achievement USA has been pivotal in updating the K–5 curriculum to emphasize financial literacy and integrate digital components," said Adriana Poglia, Head of Enabling Social Equity at Z Zurich Foundation. "This redesign better reflects the diverse communities served and will leave a lasting legacy by equipping millions of young people with essential skills for futures filled with opportunities and success."

"By investing in JA Elementary Learning Experiences, partners enable students to begin developing the mindsets and behaviors needed to navigate a rapidly changing world," said Tim Greinert, President of Junior Achievement USA.

Junior Achievement and the Z Zurich Foundation remain committed to creating pathways for young people to thrive academically today and economically tomorrow. Together, they are equipping students with the tools, confidence, and vision needed to shape their own futures and strengthen their communities. To learn more about JA Elementary Learning Experiences or how to get involved, visit https://jausa.ja.org/.

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)

Junior Achievement is education for what's next. As a strategic partner working in collaboration with educators, employers, investors, leaders, and the communities they serve, we are dedicated to helping students achieve academically today and economically tomorrow. As a leader in experiential learning operating on a national scale with over a century of experience, we are driving toward lasting change. This means ensuring a generation of students has the transferable skills and competencies needed to navigate a rapidly changing world. By delivering career-connected learning, we are invested in accelerating economic mobility through education. By helping students become confident, capable, and connected today, we can ensure they have access to opportunity-filled futures tomorrow. Junior Achievement reaches more than 4.8 million students annually across nearly 100 U.S. markets, and is part of JA Worldwide, which serves over 19.9 million students in more than 100 countries. Learn more at www.ja.org.

About Z Zurich Foundation

The Z Zurich Foundation works alongside Zurich Insurance Group employees and other stakeholders as well as with communities, governments and NGOs in pursuit of a future where people can thrive in the face of increasing climate hazards and catastrophes, where those of us feeling the stresses of life are empowered to speak up, and where the marginalized in our society can reach their full potential.

The Z Zurich Foundation is a Swiss-based charitable foundation established by members of the Zurich Insurance Group. It is the main vehicle by which Zurich Insurance Group delivers on its global community investment strategy.

Visit the Z Zurich Foundation's website to learn more about its work: https://zurich.foundation. Follow Z Zurich Foundation on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Junior Achievement USA