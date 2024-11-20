Junior Achievement Announces the Launch of Future Bound, a Thought Leadership Event for Teens 

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement USA (JA) today announced the launch of Future Bound by Junior Achievement, a teen-focused forum inspired by thought leadership conferences for adults. Future Bound is set to inspire and empower the next generation of leaders with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in today's dynamic world. More than 300 Junior Achievement students from across the country will attend Future Bound June 9 through 12, 2025, at Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia. With presenting sponsors Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, Pacific Life Foundation, and Staples, Future Bound is positioned to make a lasting impact on students across the country.

"Future Bound by Junior Achievement is designed to inspire and empower young people, introducing them to real-world skills and insights they can apply to their futures," said Ed Grocholski, Chief Marketing Officer, Junior Achievement USA. "Through engaging activities, mentorship, and exposure to industry leaders, we aim to help students confidently navigate their career paths and prepare for success."

Future Bound will feature immersive learning experiences that connect students with mentors, industry professionals, and real-world opportunities. This dynamic event showcases students' knowledge of essential financial literacy concepts, entrepreneurial thinking, and career exploration, preparing them for the future with hands-on tools and actionable knowledge. In addition, Future Bound will include four competitive tracks:

JA Company of the Year

This competition involves high school students presenting and pitching their student-run businesses, where they are evaluated on various aspects of business performance and innovation.

JA Social Innovation Challenge

Where high school students are challenged to identify a social problem and develop a creative solution as a business enterprise, which they then present to a panel for review.

JA Stock Market Challenge

A live simulation where high school students apply their classroom knowledge of the stock market in a competitive, fast-paced environment to test their investing skills.

JA Titan Competition

A computer simulation-based event where high school students act as business CEOs, making strategic decisions in areas like production, marketing, and R&D to compete for the title of JA Titan of Business.

Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, Pacific Life Foundation, and Staples are proud to serve as presenting sponsors for Future Bound by Junior Achievement, supporting JA's mission to prepare young people for economic success. Their commitment to empowering students through education and real-world experiences is at the heart of this groundbreaking event.

For more information about Future Bound by Junior Achievement and how to get involved, please visit here.

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA learning experiences are delivered by corporate and community volunteers and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Additionally, Junior Achievement is expanding its reach to 18-to-25-year-olds to provide young adults with critical life skills, as well as to pre-K youth to ensure children get a solid head start. Today, JA reaches more than 4.6 million students per year in 99 markets across the United States as part of 12.5 million students served by operations in more than 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. For more information, visit www.ja.org .

