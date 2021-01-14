Junior Achievement Honors 50 Organizations With U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement USA® (JA) announced today that it will honor 50 organizations with the 2019-20 U.S. President's Volunteer Service Awards. Given the limitations on volunteerism in this past school year, JA USA is maintaining the award status achieved by qualifying organizations in the 2018-19 school year to 2019-20 school year in appreciation of their valued partnership and support. The recipients will be recognized at the virtual JA Volunteer Summit, presented by American Express, on Wednesday, February 3rd at 2 pm ET. Register to attend the event here.

In 2003, President George W. Bush established the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation (the Council) to recognize the valuable contributions volunteers make in communities and to encourage more people to serve. The Council created the President's Volunteer Service Award program as a way to thank and honor individuals who, by their demonstrated commitment and example, inspire others to engage in volunteer service. In 2006, Junior Achievement became an official certifying organization for this award, which recognizes corporations with a U.S. presence that provide volunteers to teach JA programs anywhere in the world.

"Junior Achievement volunteers have a profound impact on the young people who participate in JA programs. Each year, nearly 152,000 JA volunteers share their experiences and skills with students, providing important lessons on money management, starting a business, and finding a career," said Jack Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "The recipients of the U.S. President's Volunteer Service Awards are leaders in this effort and critical to helping JA inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy."

The following organizations are recipients of the 2019-20 U.S. President's Volunteer Service Awards, as determined by Junior Achievement USA:

Gold Award Recipients

Accenture LLP AT&T Bank of America Capital One Citi Deloitte Ernst & Young LLP HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and HSBC

Holdings plc Jackson JPMorgan Chase & Co.* KPMG LLP MetLife National Credit Union

Foundation PwC Starbucks* Truist Wells Fargo *Recipient who advanced their award level based on an increase in volunteerism in 2019-20.

Silver Award Recipients

Bank of the West Santander Bank, N.A. TD Bank, N.A. U.S. Bancorp

Bronze Award Recipients

ADP, LLC AIG* Allstate Insurance

Company American Express Barclays BBVA Compass BMO Harris Bank Broward College Caterpillar Inc. CIBC Bank USA Edward Jones

ExxonMobil

FedEx

GE

General Motors

Goldman Sachs

HP Inc.

Huntington Bancshares

Johnson & Johnson

ManpowerGroup Inc. Marsh & McLennan

Companies, Inc.

MUFG

Palo Alto College

SAP America

Starbucks

State Farm

Umpqua Bank

UPS

Woodforest National Bank

YMCA of the USA *New award recipient based on an increase in volunteerism in 2019-20.

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches more than 3 million students per year in 105 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.2 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

