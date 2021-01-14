Junior Achievement Honors 50 Organizations With U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award

Volunteers at these organizations provided students with critical mentoring and positive role models

Jan 14, 2021, 10:03 ET

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement USA® (JA) announced today that it will honor 50 organizations with the 2019-20 U.S. President's Volunteer Service Awards. Given the limitations on volunteerism in this past school year, JA USA is maintaining the award status achieved by qualifying organizations in the 2018-19 school year to 2019-20 school year in appreciation of their valued partnership and support. The recipients will be recognized at the virtual JA Volunteer Summit, presented by American Express, on Wednesday, February 3rd at 2 pm ET. Register to attend the event here.

In 2003, President George W. Bush established the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation (the Council) to recognize the valuable contributions volunteers make in communities and to encourage more people to serve. The Council created the President's Volunteer Service Award program as a way to thank and honor individuals who, by their demonstrated commitment and example, inspire others to engage in volunteer service. In 2006, Junior Achievement became an official certifying organization for this award, which recognizes corporations with a U.S. presence that provide volunteers to teach JA programs anywhere in the world.

"Junior Achievement volunteers have a profound impact on the young people who participate in JA programs. Each year, nearly 152,000 JA volunteers share their experiences and skills with students, providing important lessons on money management, starting a business, and finding a career," said Jack Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "The recipients of the U.S. President's Volunteer Service Awards are leaders in this effort and critical to helping JA inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy."

The following organizations are recipients of the 2019-20 U.S. President's Volunteer Service Awards, as determined by Junior Achievement USA:

Gold Award Recipients

Accenture LLP

AT&T

Bank of America

Capital One

Citi

Deloitte

Ernst & Young LLP

HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and HSBC 
     Holdings plc

Jackson

JPMorgan Chase & Co.*

KPMG LLP

MetLife

National Credit Union 
     Foundation

PwC

Starbucks*

Truist

Wells Fargo

*Recipient who advanced their award level based on an increase in volunteerism in 2019-20.

Silver Award Recipients

Bank of the West

Santander Bank, N.A.

TD Bank, N.A.

U.S. Bancorp

Bronze Award Recipients

ADP, LLC

AIG*

Allstate Insurance
Company

American Express

Barclays

BBVA Compass

BMO Harris Bank

Broward College

Caterpillar Inc.

CIBC Bank USA

Edward Jones
ExxonMobil
FedEx
GE
General Motors
Goldman Sachs
HP Inc.
Huntington Bancshares
Johnson & Johnson
ManpowerGroup Inc.

Marsh & McLennan 
     Companies, Inc.
MUFG
Palo Alto College
SAP America
Starbucks
State Farm
Umpqua Bank
UPS
Woodforest National Bank
YMCA of the USA 

*New award recipient based on an increase in volunteerism in 2019-20.

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)
Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches more than 3 million students per year in 105 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.2 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

