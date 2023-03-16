JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT HONORS 65 ORGANIZATIONS WITH A U.S. PRESIDENT'S VOLUNTEER SERVICE AWARD

Volunteers at these organizations provided students with critical mentoring and positive role models

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement USA® (JA) today announced that it will honor 65 organizations with the 2021-22 U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award in appreciation of their valued partnership and support despite the continued limitations on volunteerism during the pandemic. The U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award will be presented to 65 organizations at the JA Volunteer Summit, presented by Mercedes-Benz USA, on Tuesday, June 13th in Washington, DC.

In 2003, President George W. Bush established the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation (the Council) to recognize the valuable contributions volunteers make in communities and encourage more people to serve. The Council created the President's Volunteer Service Award program as a way to thank and honor individuals who, by their demonstrated commitment and example, inspire others to engage in volunteer service. In 2006, Junior Achievement became an official certifying organization for this award, which recognizes corporations with a U.S. presence that provide volunteers to teach JA programs anywhere in the world.

"In recent years, the way we work hasn't been the only thing that has changed. So has the way we volunteer," said Jack Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "Junior Achievement is committed to finding new and engaging ways for working professionals to volunteer. These award recipients have been exceptional supporters in helping JA find ways to do this. We greatly appreciate their commitment to the young people we serve."

Junior Achievement's kindergarten through high school programs are delivered across the country by a network of dedicated volunteers. JA programs provide innovative, hands-on work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy education to more than 12.5 million students in the United States each year.

The complete list of recipients can be found here.

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 3.3 million students per year in 102 markets across the United States, as part of 12.5 million young people served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

SOURCE Junior Achievement USA