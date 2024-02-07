JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT HONORS 69 ORGANIZATIONS WITH A U.S. PRESIDENT'S VOLUNTEER SERVICE AWARD

Volunteers at these organizations provided students with critical mentoring and positive role models

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement USA® (JA) today announced that it will honor 69 organizations with the U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award for the 2022-2023 school year in appreciation of their valued partnership and support despite the continued limitations on volunteerism during the pandemic. The U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award will be presented to 69 organizations at the JA Volunteer Summit on Tuesday, June 11th in Washington, D.C.

In 2003, President George W. Bush established the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation (the Council) to recognize the valuable contributions volunteers make in communities and encourage more people to serve. The Council created the President's Volunteer Service Award program as a way to thank and honor individuals who, by their demonstrated commitment and example, inspire others to engage in volunteer service. In 2006, Junior Achievement became an official certifying organization for this award, which recognizes corporations with a U.S. presence that provide volunteers to teach JA programs anywhere in the world.

This year we were inspired to see an increase in volunteerism from our valued volunteer partners despite world-wide adjustments to the volunteer landscape post-pandemic. We commend the recipients on their return to volunteerism efforts.

Recipients of the 2022-23 PVSA award have contributed the following amounts of volunteer service to Junior Achievement:

Bronze recipients to provide 1,500 hours or more (an increase of 500 hours from last year)

Silver recipients to provide 5,000 hours or more (an increase of 2,000 hours from last year)

Gold recipients to provide 10,000 hours or more (an increase of 4,000 hours from last year).

"Volunteers play an integral part in the delivery of Junior Achievement's learning experiences," said Jack Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "We are grateful for the role these partners play in helping Junior Achievement pursue its mission of inspiring and preparing young people for success through the involvement of volunteer mentors. The organizations we honor with the U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award are responsible for positively impacting the lives of millions of young people and we appreciate their commitment to making a positive difference in countless communities throughout the nation."

Junior Achievement's kindergarten through high school programs are delivered across the country by a network of dedicated volunteers. JA programs provide innovative, hands-on work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy education to more than 4.4 million students in the United States each year.

The complete list of recipients can be found here.

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA learning experiences are delivered by corporate and community volunteers and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Additionally, Junior Achievement is expanding its reach to 18-to-25-year-olds to provide young adults with critical life skills, as well as to pre-K youth to ensure children get a solid head start. Today, JA reaches more than 4.4 million students per year in 102 markets across the United States as part of 12.5 million students served by operations in more than 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. For more information, visit www.ja.org.

SOURCE Junior Achievement USA