Junior Achievement Launches "Inspiring Tomorrows™" Awareness Campaign

"Our research shows that one-in-five young people who go through the Junior Achievement program end up working in the same career field as the JA volunteer they had in our program," said Jack E. Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "The impact of our programs is more than teaching kids how to manage money or start a business. We have heard time and again that JA is a transformative experience for many of the students who go through it, and this is due in large part to those volunteers who deliver our programs and serve as role models to these young people."

Each year, Junior Achievement programs reach nearly 4.8 million young people in grades K through 12. The programs are delivered by nearly a quarter-million volunteers, primarily from the business community, who teach proven programs focused on financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship.

The Inspiring Tomorrows™ campaign includes one 30-second television Public Service Announcement (PSA) and four 15-second PSAs. The PSAs use changing name badges to illustrate the transformative impact of the JA program. The campaign is launching in January of 2020 and is intended to run throughout the year.

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches nearly 4.8 million students per year in 106 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.2 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

