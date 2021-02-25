Junior Achievement Launches JA BizTown Adventures™

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Junior Achievement USA (JA) announced the launch of JA BizTown Adventures™, an online experience that helps younger students explore business ownership and various job and career roles. JA BizTown Adventures is funded by Truist Cares, a cooperative effort between Truist Financial Corporation, Truist Foundation, Inc., and Truist Charitable Fund to provide communities, organizations and individuals disaster relief and assistance during the COVID-19 crisis. The experience is part of Junior Achievement's popular JA BizTown program.

"Giving students a chance to experience entrepreneurship and careers is a great way to help them make the connection between what they learn in school and their future aspirations," said Jack E. Kosakowski, president and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "JA BizTown Adventures lets us do that in a way that is not only engaging for students but also easily accessible due to the use of technology. We greatly appreciate Truist's support in helping us make this experience available to more young people."

JA BizTown Adventures is a culminating online experience for students that follow the JA BizTown curriculum. Fifth- and sixth-grade students gain an understanding of various aspects of running a business as they take on the roles of chief executive officer, chief financial officer, marketing director, sales manager, and consumer via five online, self-guided adventures.

"At Truist we partner with organizations committed to closing the digital divide, including offering enhanced online learning experiences," said Arnold Evans, enterprise ethics officer at Truist and JA USA board member. "The pandemic amplified educational inequities, and expanding JA BizTown Adventures allows more young people to take part in this meaningful learning opportunity to build skills for future success."

The JA BizTown curriculum provides educators with lessons and resources to integrate work and career readiness and financial literacy into the classroom. The program supports critical thinking skills and student engagement and helps students connect the dots between what they learn in school, via in-classroom or remote learning, and the real world.

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches more than 3 million students per year in 105 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.2 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $509 billion as of December 31, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

About Truist Foundation

The Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. Established in 2020, the foundation makes strategic investments in nonprofit organizations to help ensure the communities it serves have more opportunities for a better quality of life. The Truist Foundation's grants and activities focus on leadership development, economic mobility, thriving communities and educational equity. Learn more at Truist.com/Purpose/Truist-Foundation.

About Truist Charitable Fund

The Truist Charitable Fund is a donor-advised fund created by Truist and administered by The Winston-Salem Foundation.

