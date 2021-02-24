Junior Achievement Launches "When I Grow Up" Awareness Campaign

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement (JA) is launching a new awareness campaign that focuses on today's kids worries about financial insecurity and economic disparity they are seeing in their daily lives, and ways to address it. "When I Grow Up" is a PSA campaign that highlights young people's concerns and hopes for the future when it comes to paying for college, finding a good-paying job, starting a business, and achieving financial security. The PSA highlights how JA promotes economic empowerment through education.

When kids grow up, they don’t want to live paycheck to paycheck. When kids grow up, they don’t want to borrow a lot for an education and then not know what to do with it. When kids grow up, they want to learn how to provide for their families. But they can’t do it alone. Kids and teens participate in a school assembly During the assembly, students share what they want to do “When I Grow Up” Students share their concerns about the future - jobs, money, financial security Economic empowerment through education is one way to address these challenges

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8838151-junior-achievement-when-i-grow-up-psa/

"Over the past year, millions of young people have seen job loss, financial stress, and business failure in their own families and communities," said Jack E. Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "At JA, our goal is to provide hope to these young people by helping them make the connection between school and future career success, learning how to manage money, and understanding how to start a business, if that's their dream. This campaign helps communicate that message."

Each year, Junior Achievement programs reach more than 3 million young people in grades K through 12. The programs are delivered by more than 100-thousand volunteers, primarily from the business community, who teach proven programs focused on financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship.

The When I Grow Up campaign includes one 60-second television Public Service Announcement (PSA), one 30-second spot, and one 15-second PSA. The PSAs feature a school assembly where kids talk about what they want to be when they grow up, but with a socially minded theme. The campaign is launching in February 2021 and is intended to run throughout the year.

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches more than 3 million students per year in 105 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.2 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

SOURCE Junior Achievement USA

Related Links

www.ja.org

