Junior Achievement Looking to Re-Connect with Former Students

According to a survey of Junior Achievement Alumni, those who had Junior Achievement as students are 30 percent more likely to have a four-year degree and 67 percent more likely to have an advanced college degree compared to the general public. They are also 2 ½ times more likely to have owned or started a business. JA Alumni also report higher levels of career satisfaction and more confidence in managing money. One-in-three JA Alumni say Junior Achievement influenced which career they would pursue and one-in-five work or have worked in the same field as the JA volunteer they had when they were in school.

Approaching its 100th anniversary in 2019, Junior Achievement empowers young people to own their economic success through volunteer-delivered programs focusing on entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and work-readiness. More than 100 million students have participated in JA programs since the organization's inception in 1919. Notable JA Alumni include Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, comedian Amy Sedaris, former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Donna Shalala, and AOL founder Steve Case.

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide.

