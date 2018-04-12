Junior Achievement Named "Organization of the Year" by the Institute for Financial Literacy as Part of its 2018 Excellence In Financial Literacy Education (EIFLE) Awards

The Institute for Financial Literacy (www.FinancialLit.org), a nonprofit 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization whose mission is to promote effective financial education and counseling, is pleased to announce the winners of the 2018 Excellence In Financial Literacy Education (EIFLE) Awards, which were presented April 9 at a ceremony during the Annual Conference on Financial Education in Orlando, Florida. Now in its twelfth year, the EIFLE Awards were created to acknowledge innovation, dedication and the commitment of individuals and organizations that support financial literacy education worldwide. This year's competition was impressive and diverse, with submissions demonstrating the international importance of recognizing those at the forefront of financial education. After considering many strong nominations, the judges presented 11 EIFLE awards:

Organization of the Year: Junior Achievement

Educator of the Year - Derek D'Angelo

Adult's Book: General - Make Your Kid a Money Genius (even if you're not) By: Beth Kobliner

Adult's Book: Investing and Retirement Planning - Wealth by Virtue By: Chad Gordon

Adult's Education Program: Money Management - Adult Financial Literacy Library Program By: Credit Counseling Society

Adult's Education Program: General - Military Families Learning Network Personal Finance Concentration Area By: eXtension, Cooperative Extension System

Children's Book: General - Counting with Common Cents: Dime's Quest By: Deirdre McCarthy

Children's Education Program: Financial Responsibility and Decision Making - Pet Shop By: CPA Canada Financial Literacy

Children's Education Program: General - Girl Scout Financial Literacy Badges Made Easy By: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Children's Education Program: Planning and Money Management - Águila y Sol. Esto no es un volado By: Asociación mexicana de afores A.C. (AMAFORE)/ Museo Interactivo de Economía (MIDE)

Instructional Game of the Year - Official Money Game for Students By: Money Savvy Generation, Inc.

Follow the Institute for Financial Literacy on Facebook: www.facebook.com/FinancialLit and LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/Institute-for-financial-literacy.

About the Excellence in Financial Literacy Education (EIFLE) Awards

Established in 2007, the mission of the EIFLE Awards is to promote the effective delivery of consumer financial products, services and education by acknowledging the accomplishments of those that advance financial literacy education. The EIFLE Awards dinner is held each year during the Annual Conference on Financial Education.

About the Institute for Financial Literacy

The Institute for Financial Literacy is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization whose mission is to promote effective financial education and counseling. As a national authority on adult financial education, the Institute advances professionalism and effectiveness in the field of financial literacy by setting the National Standards for Adult Financial Literacy Education™, hosting the Annual Conference on Financial Education™, presenting the Excellence In Financial Literacy Education (EIFLE)™ Awards, and administering certifications through Fincert.org™. For more information about the Institute, visit www.FinancialLit.org or call 207-873-0068.

About Junior Achievement USA®

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

Contact:

Ed Grocholski

Junior Achievement USA

(719) 540-6165

ed.grocholski@ja.org

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/junior-achievement-named-organization-of-the-year-by-the-institute-for-financial-literacy-as-part-of-its-2018-excellence-in-financial-literacy-education-eifle-awards-300629055.html

SOURCE Junior Achievement USA

Related Links

http://www.ja.org

