Junior Achievement of New York President and CEO Wins National Leadership Award

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph A. Peri, President and CEO of Junior Achievement of New York is the 2019 recipient of the Junior Achievement USA® Charles R. Hook Award. The annual accolade is given to a JA Area president whose superior leadership has resulted in continually increasing programmatic impact and financial growth in a local JA market. Peri received the award at the Junior Achievement USA National Leadership Conference in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on July 18, 2019. He was chosen over three other finalists for the national award.

"I am thrilled to be recognized for the success of our area," Peri says. "We have made great strides, and it's an honor to be among the previous Hook Award recipients who have shown great leadership within JA."

"Joe's accomplishments are a great example for all JA leaders to follow as the organization moves forward, empowering students to make a connection between what they learn in school and how it can be applied in the real world," said Jack E. Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "Joe exemplifies the Junior Achievement mission, and he has worked tirelessly to ensure the success and growth of this organization. We are proud to recognize him with this award."

For the past nine years, Peri has, in concert with the JA New York Board of Directors, guided the efforts of the JA New York team to meet aggressive operational and fundraising targets. In the 2018-19 fiscal year, Peri's team reached a record-breaking 100,000 students – a goal that was set in honor of JA's national centennial.

ABOUT JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OF NEW YORK

Junior Achievement of New York is the local affiliate of Junior Achievement USA, the nation's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. We recruit, train, and mobilize more than 7,200 corporate and community volunteers to provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Today, JA New York delivers more than 100,000 student experiences per year to 300 NYC, Long Island and Lower Hudson Valley public schools.

