Junior Achievement of New York Receives Funding for the Second Half of 2018-19 Fiscal Year
Jul 10, 2019, 13:43 ET
NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement of New York received over $865,000 in program support during the last two quarters of the 2018-19 fiscal year from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019.
"This past year was extremely successful for JA, and it's because of our incredible partners that we can inspire and empower the kids in our community to become the next generation of leaders," said Joseph Peri, President and CEO of JA New York.
Thanks to the generosity of the funders listed below, JA New York will continue to offer financial literacy, entrepreneurship and work readiness programs to over 300 New York City, Long Island and Lower Hudson Valley schools. JA New York thanks them for investing in future business and community professionals:
- Accenture
- AIG
- Allegis Group Foundation
- Allianz Global Investors
- American Express
- AT&T
- Atlas Air, Inc.
- Avanade
- Bank of Hope
- Bethpage Federal Credit Union
- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
- Capital One Bank
- CIT Group
- Citi
- Citizens Bank
- Citrin Cooperman
- CNA Financial
- Cornerstone Research
- Crowe Foundation
- Deloitte
- Delta Air Lines, Inc.
- EO New York
- EY
- FactSet Research Systems, Inc.
- G.C. Andersen Partners, LLC
- HSBC
- ICE NYSE Foundation
- Industrial & Commercial Bank of China
- JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- KeyBank
- M&T Bank
- Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
- Morgan Stanley
- National Grid
- New York State Assembly
- One Brooklyn Fund
- People's United Bank
- PepsiCo
- Pitney Bowes
- Popular Bank
- PwC
- Royal Business Bank
- Salesforce
- Sterling National Bank
- Stop and Stor
- TD Ameritrade
- TD Charitable Foundation
- Terex Corporation
- The New York Yankees
- The Sydney, Milton and Leona Simon Foundation
- The Walt Disney Company
- Voya Financial, Inc.
- Webster Bank
- Wells Fargo
- Westchester County Youth Bureau
Junior Achievement of New York is the local affiliate of Junior Achievement USA, the nation's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. We recruit, train, and mobilize more than 7,200 corporate and community volunteers to provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Today, JA New York delivers more than 100,000 student experiences per year to more than 300 NYC, Long Island and Lower Hudson Valley public schools.
CONTACT:
Stephanie Zlotnick
Phone: 212-907-0046
Email: szlotnick@jany.org
SOURCE Junior Achievement of New York, Inc.
