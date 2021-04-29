Junior Achievement Of New York Receives New Funding For 2020-2021 Fiscal Year

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement of New York – the leading provider of real world education for K-12 students in New York City, Long Island, and the Lower Hudson Valley – received over $2,000,000 in program support since the beginning of its 2020-2021 fiscal year, starting July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2021.

"Our dedicated corporate, foundation, and government partners have made it possible for us to provide critical financial literacy programming for K-12 students - entirely free-of-charge and fully virtual - during an exceptionally challenging year," said Joseph Peri, President & CEO of Junior Achievement of New York. "Thanks to supporters, our students across Greater New York have access to innovative programs like Finance Park Virtual, Career Speaker Series, Business Plan Competition, and more that give them the real-world knowledge and skills they need to make smart financial decisions and pursue careers they are passionate about."

Thanks to the generosity of the funders and grantors listed below, Junior Achievement of New York will continue to provide financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and work readiness to students in over 240 schools across New York City, Long Island, and the Lower Hudson Valley.

Accenture

AIG

Allegis Group Inc.

American Express

American International Group, Inc.

Assurant Foundation

Atlas Air, Inc.

AXA XL

B2gny Group LLC

Bayview Asset Management

Bethpage Federal Credit Union

BNY Mellon

Bridge Investment Group

Capital One Financial Corporation

Central National Gottesman Foundation

CIT Group

CitiGroup Inc.

Citizens Bank

CNA Financial Corporation

Corning

Covington & Burling LLP

Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP

Crowe LLP

Crown Castle

Deloitte

Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD)

Edelman

EY LLP

Federal Home Loan Bank Of New York

FedEx Corporation

FT Partners

G.C. Andersen Partners, LLC

Goldman Sachs

HSBC Finance Corporation

Hulu

International Finance Bank

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Junior Achievement USA

Kohlberg, Kravis, Roberts & Co.

KPMG LLP

Latham & Watkins

M & T Bank

Marie-Josée and Henry R. Kravis Foundation

MetLife

MUFG

National Grid

New York Community Bank

Nyack Public Schools

Public Schools Out Front, Inc.

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

Paypal

People's United Bank

PepsiCo, Inc.

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Popular Bank

Preferred Bank

PwC

Refinitiv

Ridgewood Savings Bank

Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Business Bank

S&P Global

Searchlight Capital

Shift4 Payments

Solebury Capital

Starr Companies

State Street Bank & Trust Co.

Sterling National Bank

Stop & Stor

Sunshine Foundation

Teachers Federal Credit Union

The Community Company

The Raether 1985 Charitable Trust

Tisbest

Trustees Of American Express Foundation

U.S. Bank

Valley National Bank

Verizon Communications Inc.

Voya Financial, Inc.

Walt Disney Company, The

Webster Bank

Westchester County Youth Bureau

Williams

About Junior Achievement of New York

Junior Achievement of New York is the local affiliate of Junior Achievement USA, the nation's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. We recruit, train, and mobilize thousands of corporate, community, and student volunteers annually to provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. JA New York delivers more than 57,000 student experiences per year to more than 240 NYC, Long Island and Lower Hudson Valley public schools. Visit www.jany.org for more information.

CONTACT: Alejandra Romero

PHONE: 646-500-3494

EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE Junior Achievement of New York