JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT TO HONOR 77 ORGANIZATIONS WITH THE U.S. PRESIDENT'S VOLUNTEER SERVICE AWARD
Jan 13, 2025, 10:03 ET
Organizations provided students with critical mentoring and positive role models
Colorado Springs, Colo., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement USA® (JA) today announced that it will honor 77 organizations with gold, silver, and bronze level U.S. President's Volunteer Service Awards for the 2023-2024 school year in appreciation of their valued partnership and support despite the continued limitations on volunteerism during the pandemic. The U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award will be at the JA Volunteer Summit on Tuesday, March 11 in New York.
The organizations being honored are:
- Gold Level: (10,000 or more volunteer hours)
- Bank of America
- Deloitte
- EY
- JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- KPMG LLP
- National Credit Union Foundation
- Starbucks
- Silver Level: (5,000 or more volunteer hours)
- Accenture LLP
- Citi
- DELL
- Fidelity Investments
- First Horizon
- HP Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Marsh McLennan
- MetLife
- PwC
- Regions Bank
- SAP
- U.S. Bancorp
- Wells Fargo
- Zurich
- Bronze Level: (1,500 or more volunteer hours)
- ADP, LLC
- AIG
- Amazon
- AT&T
- Avanade
- BMO
- Capgemini
- Capital One
- Caterpillar Inc.
- Charles Schwab
- CIBC Bank USA
- Citizens
- Comerica Bank
- Cox Enterprises, Inc.
- Dalton State College
- Deere & Company
- Delta Air Lines
- Dow
- Edward Jones
- ExxonMobil
- FactSet
- FedEx
- Georgia Gwinnett College
- Honeywell
- HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and HSBC Holdings plc
- Huntington Bank
- Lake City Bank
- M&T Bank
- ManpowerGroup
- Mastercard
- Morgan Stanley
- Northeast Lakeview College
- Northwest Vista College
- PNC Financial Services
- Prudential
- ReliaQuest
- RSM US LLP
- San Antonio College
- Santander Bank, N.A.
- State Farm
- Synovus Financial Corporation
- TD Bank NA
- The Home Depot
- The UPS Store
- Toyota Motor Corporation
- Travelers
- Truist
- UBS AG
- University of South Florida
- United States Automobile Association (USAA)
- UPS
- Verizon
- Walmart
- Western Alliance Bank
- Woodforest National Bank
In 2003, President George W. Bush established the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation (the Council) to recognize the valuable contributions volunteers make in communities and encourage more people to serve. The Council created the President's Volunteer Service Award program as a way to thank and honor individuals who, by their demonstrated commitment and example, inspire others to engage in volunteer service. In 2006, Junior Achievement became an official certifying organization for this award, which recognizes corporations with a U.S. presence that provide volunteers to teach JA programs anywhere in the world.
"Volunteers play an integral part in the delivery of Junior Achievement's learning experiences," said Tim Greinert, President of Junior Achievement USA. "We are grateful for the role these organizations play in helping Junior Achievement pursue its mission of inspiring and preparing young people for success through the involvement of volunteer mentors. The organizations we honor with the U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award are responsible for positively impacting the lives of millions of young people and we appreciate their commitment to making a positive difference in countless communities throughout the nation."
About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)
Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA learning experiences are delivered by corporate and community volunteers and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Additionally, Junior Achievement is expanding its reach to 18-to-25-year-olds to provide young adults with critical life skills, as well as to pre-K youth to ensure children get a solid head start. Today, JA reaches more than 4.6 million students per year in 99 markets across the United States as part of 12.5 million students served by operations in more than 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. For more information, visit www.ja.org.
SOURCE Junior Achievement USA
