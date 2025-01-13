JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT TO HONOR 77 ORGANIZATIONS WITH THE U.S. PRESIDENT'S VOLUNTEER SERVICE AWARD

Organizations provided students with critical mentoring and positive role models

Colorado Springs, Colo., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement USA® (JA) today announced that it will honor 77 organizations with gold, silver, and bronze level U.S. President's Volunteer Service Awards for the 2023-2024 school year in appreciation of their valued partnership and support despite the continued limitations on volunteerism during the pandemic. The U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award will be at the JA Volunteer Summit on Tuesday, March 11 in New York.

The organizations being honored are:

Gold Level: (10,000 or more volunteer hours) Bank of America Deloitte EY JPMorgan Chase & Co. KPMG LLP National Credit Union Foundation Starbucks



Silver Level: (5,000 or more volunteer hours) Accenture LLP Citi DELL Fidelity Investments First Horizon HP Inc. Johnson & Johnson Marsh McLennan MetLife PwC Regions Bank SAP U.S. Bancorp Wells Fargo Zurich



Bronze Level: (1,500 or more volunteer hours) ADP, LLC AIG Amazon AT&T Avanade BMO Capgemini Capital One Caterpillar Inc. Charles Schwab CIBC Bank USA Citizens Comerica Bank Cox Enterprises, Inc. Dalton State College Deere & Company Delta Air Lines Dow Edward Jones ExxonMobil FactSet FedEx Georgia Gwinnett College Honeywell HSBC Bank USA , N.A. and HSBC Holdings plc Huntington Bank Lake City Bank M&T Bank ManpowerGroup Mastercard Morgan Stanley Northeast Lakeview College Northwest Vista College PNC Financial Services Prudential ReliaQuest RSM US LLP San Antonio College Santander Bank , N.A. State Farm Synovus Financial Corporation TD Bank NA The Home Depot The UPS Store Toyota Motor Corporation Travelers Truist UBS AG University of South Florida United States Automobile Association (USAA) UPS Verizon Walmart Western Alliance Bank Woodforest National Bank



In 2003, President George W. Bush established the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation (the Council) to recognize the valuable contributions volunteers make in communities and encourage more people to serve. The Council created the President's Volunteer Service Award program as a way to thank and honor individuals who, by their demonstrated commitment and example, inspire others to engage in volunteer service. In 2006, Junior Achievement became an official certifying organization for this award, which recognizes corporations with a U.S. presence that provide volunteers to teach JA programs anywhere in the world.

"Volunteers play an integral part in the delivery of Junior Achievement's learning experiences," said Tim Greinert, President of Junior Achievement USA. "We are grateful for the role these organizations play in helping Junior Achievement pursue its mission of inspiring and preparing young people for success through the involvement of volunteer mentors. The organizations we honor with the U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award are responsible for positively impacting the lives of millions of young people and we appreciate their commitment to making a positive difference in countless communities throughout the nation."

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA learning experiences are delivered by corporate and community volunteers and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Additionally, Junior Achievement is expanding its reach to 18-to-25-year-olds to provide young adults with critical life skills, as well as to pre-K youth to ensure children get a solid head start. Today, JA reaches more than 4.6 million students per year in 99 markets across the United States as part of 12.5 million students served by operations in more than 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. For more information, visit www.ja.org .

