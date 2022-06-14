Junior Achievement USA Names Loretta Rodriguez Chief Human Resources and Diversity Officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement USA (JA USA) announced today that Loretta Rodriguez has been named its Chief Human Resources and Diversity Officer, effective July 5, 2022.

In this role, Loretta will be a member of the JA USA leadership team and will lead the Human Resources group. She will provide oversight and strategy for all HR functions, including recruitment and hiring, training, benefits, compensation, employee relations, and DEI initiatives. She will also be the liaison with the Executive Compensation and Talent Subcommittee of the JA USA National Board Executive Committee.

"Loretta has an extensive and impressive background in HR and DEI," said Jack E. Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "I know our organization will benefit greatly from her experience and leadership in the months and years to come."

Loretta comes to JA from a successful career with non-profit organizations, most recently with UnidosUS, which is focused on civil rights, policy, advocacy, programs, and research for Latinos. Loretta has been on the headquarters staff in Washington, D.C., where she has served as Deputy Vice President of Human Resources since 2012. Her role has included leading and providing expertise in managing HR for UnidosUS across 12 states.

Prior to her employment at Unidos, Loretta was the Director of Human Resources with the SEED School of Maryland and the SEED Foundation, Inc. helping underserved students realize their potential and fulfill their dreams of college graduation through a unique, college-prep public boarding school model. Loretta served as part of the inaugural leadership team to support the opening of the first SEED school in Maryland and to develop plans for expansion to Miami, FL and Los Angeles, CA.

About Junior Achievement USA ® (JA)

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches nearly 2.5 million students per year in 103 markets across the United States, which are among the 10 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.JA.org for more information.

SOURCE Junior Achievement USA