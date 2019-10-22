Junior Achievement USA Receives $1.2 Million Gift from the Chick-fil-A® Foundation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement USA (JA) announced today that it has received a $1.2 million gift from the Chick-fil-A Foundation. The funds will be used to redevelop the JA Be Entrepreneurial® program, as well as support the new 3DE schools initiative, in which Chick-fil-A Foundation is a national partner.

JA Be Entrepreneurial challenges students, through interactive classroom activities, to start their own entrepreneurial venture while still in high school. The program provides useful, practical content to assist teens in the transition from being students to productive, contributing members of society.

Launched in 2018 as a subsidiary of Junior Achievement USA, 3DE is an innovative high school model proven to increase student engagement and accelerate academic outcomes through learning that is more relevant and authentically connected to life beyond the classroom walls.

"Small business creation is essential for the long-term economic prosperity of communities across the country," said Jack E. Kosakowski, President & CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "We appreciate the Chick-fil-A Foundation's support of JA programs that introduce teens to important concepts, such as how to start a business and manage money."

"The Chick-fil-A Foundation has been a proud partner of Junior Achievement for the past six years, and we're honored to continue supporting JA as a national partner," said Rodney Bullard, vice president, corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A, Inc. "Chick-fil-A and JA have a shared goal of inspiring and preparing young people to succeed in a global economy and we are excited to see how these new JA programs will impact young people across the country."

Chick-fil-A has been a major supporter of innovations incubated within Junior Achievement of Georgia, such as the lead partner in the launch of the first JA Discovery Center, which has expanded to three locations impacting a third of all middle school students in Georgia. Chick-fil-A restaurant Operators also work with more than 20 JA programs across the country. Since 2013 over $7 million dollars has been donated to JA programs through the partnership with Chick-fil-A and the Chick-fil-A Foundation.

The JA Chick-fil-A Foundation Discovery Center, opened in 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. Every year more than 30,000 middle school students from metro Atlanta have the opportunity to take part in JA BizTown and JA Finance Park. Located in the heart of downtown Atlanta, inside of the Georgia World Congress Center, the high-impact education center allows students to experience learning like never before. Following a series of in-class lessons, the experience at the JA Chick-fil-A Foundation Discovery Center brings education to life and provides students with an immersive learning experience that gives them a glimpse of what their futures can entail.

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)

Celebrating its centennial in 2019, Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches more than 4.8 million students per year in 106 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.2 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

About the Chick-fil-A® Foundation

The Chick-fil-A® Foundation is the corporate foundation of Chick-fil-A, Inc. A not-for-profit organization, the Foundation's purpose is to lead the company's commitment to support youth and education in Chick-fil-A's local communities. The Foundation's work is focused on developing and educating young people so they can build a positive legacy and become all they can be.

