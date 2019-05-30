Junior League of Denver Grants $50k to Eight Nonprofits on May 22nd

DENVER, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Junior League of Denver (JLD) granted $50k to eight nonprofit organizations at a 100th Anniversary celebration on May 22nd at the Tivoli. Additionally, the League announced members had successfully logged more than 100,000 volunteer hours since June 1st in honor of the historic organization's 100th Anniversary in Denver.

JLD is granting up to $100,000 in honor of it's 100th Anniversary. Four nonprofits received $20k in May 2018, and up to $30k will be awarded in May 2020, bringing the total to $100,000 to honor a century of service.

The League also launched a yearlong initiative to track and log 100,000 hours of volunteer service from its 1,750 members. JLD members were asked to count the time they give not only to the League, but also to other nonprofit organizations, schools, libraries and others in need.

"Celebrating our 100th Anniversary year has been such a wonderful experience," said Becky Schaub, 2018-2019 JLD President. "Reflecting on the League's rich history is a humbling experience for all JLD members. We look forward to honoring all of the incredible women that came before us by continuing to provide trained civic volunteers to our community, as well as provide vital monetary support to fellow nonprofits through our granting program."

Since 1918, the Junior League of Denver has dedicated itself to improving the Denver community through the leadership of its trained volunteers. Over the past 100 years, the League helped establish and fund some of Denver's most significant institutions and programs including Children's Museum of Denver, the first Red Rocks concert series, the University of Denver Speech Clinic, Denver Santa Claus Shop, Children's Pavilion at the City Park Zoo, Mile High Transplant Bank (now Donor Alliance), and Girls Inc. of Metro Denver - just to name a few. In addition, the JLD donated a trail way to the State of Colorado as the first volunteer group to do so.

List of Grantees:

THE GROWHAUS

$17,000

HOPE HOUSE OF COLORADO

$5,000

SCHOLARS UNLIMITED

$5,000

DENVER SANTA CLAUS SHOP

$3,000

DENVER PUBLIC LIBRARY FRIENDS FOUNDATION

$3,000

SECOND CHANCE CENTER, INC.

$10,000

WRITE OUR WORLD

$5,000

ANCHOR CENTER FOR BLIND CHILDREN

$2,000

Who We Are

Junior League of Denver (JLD) is a women's training organization that develops civic leaders committed to improving our community. We are currently working to improve literacy rates and provide access to books for children through the third grade. Founded in 1918, the League started, and aided in starting, many well-known Denver institutions including Children's Museum of Denver, Mile High Transplant Bank, the Red Rocks concerts, and many others.

Live the Legacy: Give, Grow, Get Connected

The JLD is an organization where women are enabled to Give back to their community, Grow professionally and as leaders, and Get Connected to other women.

