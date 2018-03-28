Junior League of Los Angeles to Host Thrive Through Literacy Events

Thrive Through Literacy events are scheduled at Boys and Girls Club of Venice, Children's Institute, Inc., HOLA (Heart of Los Angeles), Hollygrove, Pacoima Branch Library, and Westside Children's Center, on April 7th and 21st. JLLA will join these community partner organizations in providing integral support and services to children in Los Angeles by creating a fun and informative atmosphere for parents and children to participate in literacy together.

Activity stations reflecting the plot, characters, and words used in a popular children's book will anchor each event. JLLA members will read to children ages 6-7 and each child will receive a new book to take home. Attendees will also enjoy crafts, physical activities, and healthy snacks. The events and books are provided at no cost to participants as a result of funds raised by JLLA members during the LA Big 5K.

ABOUT THE JUNIOR LEAGUE OF LOS ANGELES

The Junior League of Los Angeles (JLLA) is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. Now in its 92nd year of service, JLLA seeks to improve access to resources for Los Angeles area transition-age youth and underserved students seeking higher education.

