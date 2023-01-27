Junior R. King, DPM, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior R. King, DPM, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Healthcare Provider for his contributions to the medical field.

Dr. King graduated with a medical degree from the Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine, a podiatric medical school associated with Temple University in Philadelphia, PA. He completed his residency at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Dr. King has practiced medicine for 14 years and has been in private practice for the past two years. He is board certified in Podiatric Medicine by the American Board of Podiatric Medicine and is licensed to provide online and in-person care to patients in New York. He serves patients in his private practice location at 596 Pennsylvania Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11207.

According to Dr. King, he grew up in the Caribbean Islands and saw a need for healthcare for minorities and underserved communities. He noticed a much higher likelihood for minorities to have amputations, and he wanted to help reduce those statistics. He is now working toward making his practice multi-disciplinary so that patients can get all of their healthcare needs met at one location.

Dr. King has volunteered his medical services in other countries needing medical help for many years. The COVID-19 pandemic put a temporary pause on his international volunteer work, but he hopes that he will be able to continue those efforts soon.

Dr. King enjoys traveling in his spare time and recently returned from a trip to Europe.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who