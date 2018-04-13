Junior State of America Members Debate 2nd Amendment, North Korea Sanctions and Religious Freedom

Within the Junior State of America (JSA), young people learn the value of talking with a diverse group of peers who hold different political and ideological perspectives. At conventions that bring together more than 600 high school students, JSA members demonstrate strong leadership skills and voice informed positions on topics that they select on a range of issues that impact their communities and the country.

"In our current environment, where so often we self-select to surround ourselves with individuals who share our beliefs and political opinions, JSA challenges our young people to do something more courageous," said JSA CEO Ken White.

"For more than 84 years, the Junior State of America has nurtured young leaders and advocated for strong leadership that values diversity. We support young people as they explore new ideas, test their beliefs, and learn to respect and engage with others," said White.

As the nation's largest student-run organization, JSA provides training in leadership and civil dialogue to help students build 21st Century skills. JSA alumni overwhelmingly testify that the skills they learned in JSA were critical in shaping and supporting both their personal and professional lives. JSA has prepared more than 400,000 individuals for leadership in business, government, law, and the nonprofit sector.

Since 1934, the nonprofit the Junior State of America (JSA) has helped more than 500,000 student leaders acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to be active, informed, and responsible citizens, voters, and leaders. JSA's mission is to strengthen American democracy by educating and preparing high school students for life-long involvement and responsible leadership in a democratic society. JSA participants learn how to engage in political discourse, cultivate democratic leadership skills, and challenge one another to think critically, advocate their own opinions, develop respect for opposing views, and learn to rise above self-interest to promote the public good.

