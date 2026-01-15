JUNIOR'S, HOME OF THE WORLD'S MOST FABULOUS CHEESECAKE, TO BE SITE OF NYC'S MOST DELICIOUS VALENTINE'S DAY CELEBRATION, FRIDAY, FEB. 13

Opportunity for Three Couples With Junior's Love Stories to Renew Vows at the Landmark Brooklyn Restaurant and Win a NYC Honeymoon

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valentine's Day just got a little "cheesier," but in the best kind of way. That's because Junior's Restaurant and Bakery, home of the world's most fabulous cheesecake, is inviting couples with a Junior's-related love story to renew their vows on Friday, February 13 with a Valentine's Day celebration officiated by third-generation owner Alan Rosen.

"Since my grandfather opened Junior's 75 years ago, we've continually heard from people from all over the country that they met at Junior's, had first and many other dates there, marked anniversaries, and have even gotten engaged over bites of cheesecake," said Rosen. "Just as we celebrate our 75th anniversary by doing what we do best, we believe there is no better way to celebrate these love stories than with a cheesecake and champagne celebration on Valentine's Day."

In this regard, three lucky couples will be selected to come to Junior's landmark location at the corner of Harry Rosen Way and Cheesecake Corner (386 Flatbush Ave. EXT. at DeKalb Ave) on Friday, Feb. 13, the start of the Valentine's Day weekend. There, they will renew their vows and as a "wedding" gift, will be presented with a NYC second honeymoon, including a two-night romantic stay at a luxurious hotel, Broadway show tickets, dining at Junior's, and a Junior's cheesecake, which they will also receive every year on their actual anniversary.

To be considered as one of three lucky winners is a piece of cake! Couples can submit their stories at www.juniorscheesecake.com, Instagram and Facebook.

About Junior's Cheesecake

Since Election Day in1950, Junior's Restaurant and Bakery in Brooklyn, New York has been famous for great food, great fun, great service, and, of course, the World's Most Famous Cheesecake. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, Junior's Restaurant and Bakery's menu features New York and Brooklyn comfort food dishes ranging from classic New York deli sandwiches piled high, famous 10 oz. steak burgers, salads, jumbo half pound hot dogs, fresh seafood, and a full-service bar. For more information, visit juniorscheesecake.com . Instagram: @JuniorsCheesecake, Twitter: @JuniorsCheeseck Facebook: @ JuniorsCheesecake

