JUNIOR'S RESTAURANT AND BAKERY OPENS FIRST WEST COAST LOCATION AT LAS VEGAS RESORTS WORLD

The grand opening ceremony at the RWLV location was a mix of nostalgia and neon with a side of old-school Vegas entertainment, a snazzy ribbon-cutting ceremony, and Alan Rosen, the third-generation owner, receiving a Key to the Strip from Clark County Commission Tick Segerblom.

This 300-seat venue is a culinary time capsule where classic New York meets contemporary Las Vegas. Considering neither city is known for sleeping, Junior's is serving up a feast for the senses from the crack of dawn to after dusk, starting with breakfast and continuing with lunch, dinner, and a late-night menu daily. The menu features New York and Brooklyn comfort food dishes ranging from classic New York deli sandwiches piled high, famous 10 oz. steak burgers, salads, jumbo half-pound hot dogs, fresh seafood, and a full-service bar. Of course, patrons will be able to indulge any time of day with Junior's world-renowned cheesecake selection – each bite of all of the 25 flavors will remind the diners of Junior's signature tradition and quality.

"Hitting the jackpot doesn't get sweeter than this," Rosen said in his Grand Opening remarks. "We're beyond thrilled to bring a slice of Brooklyn to the West Coast, nestled right here at RWLV in the vibrant heart of Las Vegas. My grandfather and father loved coming here, so it's a dream to share our family's legacy and the cheesecake that has charmed New Yorkers for decades with new friends and fans."

Since the 1950's, Junior's Restaurant and Bakery in Brooklyn, New York has been famous for great food, great fun, great service, and, of course, the World's Most Famous Cheesecake. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, Junior's Restaurant and Bakery's menu features New York and Brooklyn comfort food dishes ranging from classic New York deli sandwiches piled high, famous 10 oz. steak burgers, salads, jumbo half pound hot dogs, fresh seafood and a full-service bar. For more information, visit juniorscheesecake.com. Instagram: @JuniorsCheesecake, Twitter: @JuniorsCheeseck Facebook: @JuniorsCheesecake

Since opening in 2021, Resorts World Las Vegas has become the premier destination on the Las Vegas Strip. Developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission, the $4.3 billion resort is dedicated to providing guests with a one-of-a-kind luxury experience, complete with exceptional service, exquisite design and unparalleled amenities. In a partnership with Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus. With over 3,500 guest rooms and suites, featuring modern design and luxurious touches, the property consists of Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. The fully integrated resort boasts a wide range of world-class amenities and services including a 117,000 square foot state-of-the-art fully cashless casino floor, a 5,000 capacity theatre featuring the industry's top headlining talent, distinct day and nightlife venues, a curated retail collection featuring designer and boutique shops, a stunning 27,000-square-foot spa and wellness center, over 50 food and beverage offerings from across the globe and more. Resorts World Las Vegas has ushered in a new world for luxury resorts, and invites guests to indulge with friends. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide while all three hotel brands are LEED Gold Certified. For more information, please visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

