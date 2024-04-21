Juniper Biologics Named "Pharmaceutical Company of the Year" at Corporate LiveWire Global Awards

SINGAPORE, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Biologics ("Juniper"), a global science-led pharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing treatments in specialised therapy areas, has been named "Pharmaceutical Company of the Year" by the Corporate LiveWire Global Awards for the year 2023-2024.

The Corporate LiveWire Global Awards spotlight the outstanding achievements and contributions of top professionals and companies who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and a commitment to exceptional performance in their respective fields. Juniper stood out among an esteemed pool of nominees for its unwavering dedication to advancing medical science and transforming patient care on a global scale.

Founded in 2020, Juniper specialises in the development and commercialization of novel therapies in areas with significant unmet needs: Oncology and Oncology Supportive Care, Gene Therapy, and Rare and Orphan Diseases. By focusing on these specialised therapy areas, Juniper strives to provide the next generation of life-changing medicines that can have profound impacts on the lives of patients across the world.

Recently, the company secured exclusive licensing rights for the antiviral drug Ensitrelvir Fumaric Acid ("Ensitrelvir") in Singapore to bolster both country's preparedness against the COVID-19 pandemic. The drug has previously received regulatory approval in Japan and has demonstrated clinical efficacy in alleviating typical Omicron-related symptoms and antiviral efficacy in patients with mild to moderate SARS-CoV-2 infection.

"It is a great honour to be recognised as the Pharmaceutical Company of the Year from Corporate LiveWire. As our commitment to pioneering innovative solutions that address healthcare challenges and improve the quality of life for patients worldwide, we are grateful to our dedicated team whose unwavering passion and expertise drive our mission forward every day. We continuously seek business excellence and innovation to uphold the standards of quality patient care through transformative medical research and advancement in a collaborative environment," said Raman Singh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Juniper Biologics.

Juniper's relentless pursuit of excellence and its dedication to driving positive change in the pharmaceutical industry spans Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. With a focus on delivering transformative therapies through bold scientific innovation, Juniper collaborates with regulatory bodies and various stakeholders, encouraging data- and resource-sharing to accelerate development and create accessibility to quality treatments for patient communities across the world.

About Juniper Biologics

SOURCE Juniper Biologics