JUNIPER BIOLOGICS PARTNERS WITH CARIS LIFE SCIENCES® FOR MOLECULAR PROFILING DISTRIBUTION IN SOUTH EAST ASIA

SINGAPORE, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-headquartered Juniper Biologics Pte Ltd, a science-led healthcare company focused on commercialising novel therapies, has been granted distribution rights for Caris Life Sciences® (Caris)' molecular profiling services in South East Asia. Caris is the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare. The company's suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assess DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps patients, physicians and researchers better detect, diagnose and treat patients.

Headquartered in the U.S., Caris has built the world's largest and most informative platform for analysing cancers with the most advanced and comprehensive tumor profiling available, which includes Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing across 22,000+ genes. Caris' suite of molecular profiling services provides oncologists with clinically important genomic information on key biomarkers and molecular signatures in oncology across all solid tumours.

Raman Singh, Juniper Biologics' CEO, said: "Through Caris molecular profiling, oncologists are able to recommend improved personalised treatments that specifically target a patients' cancer. This is a massive development in the advancing of cancer care options, many of which are antiquated and still failing patients. With this targeted approach, we collectively offer patients, especially those with rare or aggressive cancers, a real chance of recovery."

"Caris molecular profiling is the information bridge between tumor biology and cancer treatments, enabling the delivery of precision medicine by helping to illuminate a clearer path in personalized treatment selection for physicians and their patients. Our exclusive partnership with Caris Life Sciences to commercialise and distribute this service in South East Asia will make a real difference in empowering healthcare professionals to make the most informed decisions for their patients."

Andreas Tsukada, Caris Life Sciences' SVP, President of Japanese Operations and Head of International, said: "We are pleased to partner with Juniper Biologics for the distribution of molecular profiling in South East Asia, further supporting Caris' goal of improving the lives of as many people as possible. This collaboration provides healthcare professionals the access to best-in-class diagnostic technologies that will enable them to make more precise and individualised treatment decisions for their cancer patients."

About Juniper Biologics

Backed by The Sylvan Group, Juniper Biologics is a science - led healthcare company focused on delivering novel therapies to improve the health and quality of life of patients, by building a growing presence in Oncology, Rare/Orphan Diseases and Gene Therapy. It was founded on a vision to provide treatments for unmet medical needs focused on specialist therapy areas in which it can make the most difference. Through bold and transformative science, Juniper Biologics is committed to creating possibilities that have the potential to become the next generation of life-changing medicines for patient communities in China, Japan, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Middle East and Africa.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionise healthcare and improve patient outcomes. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale clinico-genomic database and cognitive computing needed to analyse and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This information provides an unmatched resource and the ideal path forward to conduct the basic, fundamental research to accelerate discovery for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development to improve the human condition.

With a primary focus on cancer, Caris' suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps patients, physicians and researchers better detect, diagnose and treat patients. Caris' latest advancement is a blood-based, circulating nucleic acids sequencing (cNAS) assay that combines comprehensive molecular analysis (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing from blood) and serial monitoring – making it the most powerful liquid biopsy assay ever developed.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Denver, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia, and other international markets.

SOURCE Juniper Biologics