Juniper Group Welcomes Deem to its Travel Technology Portfolio

"Acquisition enhances Juniper Group's corporate travel capabilities and adds to its presence in the U.S. market"

LONDON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Group, an operating group of Vela Software and part of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU), has announced the completion of its acquisition of Deem from Travelport.

Deem is a corporate travel management and booking platform that provides booking, procurement, and trip management solutions for corporations and travel management companies worldwide. Over the past several years, Deem strengthened its technology platform, expanded its operational capabilities, and developed deep integration with Travelport+, helping corporations and travel management companies benefit from broader travel content access and more streamlined corporate travel workflows.

As part of Juniper Group, Deem will continue to operate independently under its current leadership team and brand while benefiting from Juniper Group's long-term ownership philosophy focused on sustainable growth, operational continuity, and customer success. The acquisition was sponsored by Juniper Travel Technology, a business unit of Juniper Group specializing in booking and connectivity solutions for the global travel industry.

"Deem is a strong business with differentiated capabilities, a highly experienced team, and deep, long-standing customer relationships," said Jaime Sastre, CEO of Juniper Group. "The company further strengthens our travel technology portfolio and expands our presence in the U.S. and corporate travel markets."

Juan Mateos, CEO of Juniper Travel Technology, added: "Deem's capabilities complement our travel technology offering. The company brings a highly respected platform, strong enterprise relationships, and meaningful expertise across the corporate travel ecosystem."

Kyle Moore, President of Deem, said: "Deem is incredibly excited about this next step. Our time as a part of Travelport has created opportunities to better partner with corporations and TMCs that utilize Deem with the Travelport+ platform. That integration, alongside the multi-GDS capabilities of Deem, combined with the resources of Juniper Group, supports Deem's continued service to its customers."

John Mangelaars, CEO of Travelport, said: "We are proud of what the Deem team has built and achieved during its time with Travelport. Together we took a strong product and made it more competitive, better integrated, and well-positioned for growth. The time is right for Deem to be part of an organization where it is a core strategic focus, and Juniper Group is exactly that. We look forward to continuing to work closely with the Deem team as a preferred partner, and we're confident Deem's customers are in good hands."

Travelport and Deem will continue to maintain a relationship following the transaction.

About Juniper Group

Juniper Group is an operating group of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU) focused on acquiring and managing vertical market software businesses. Juniper Group includes travel and hospitality technology businesses and allows its software companies to operate independently. For more information, visit www.juniper-group.com

About Juniper Travel Technology

Juniper Travel Technology, a business unit of Juniper Group, is a global travel software specialist focused on providing booking and connectivity solutions to tour operators, wholesalers, online travel agencies, airlines, cruise companies, and travel suppliers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ejuniper.com

About Deem

Deem is a corporate travel management platform that provides booking, procurement, and trip management solutions for corporations and travel management companies worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.deem.com/

About Travelport

Travelport is a multi-source content provider that powers bookings for hundreds of thousands of travel suppliers worldwide. Buyers and sellers of travel are connected by the company's next-generation marketplace, Travelport+, which simplifies how brands connect, upgrades how travel is sold, and enables modern digital retailing. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, Travelport operates in more than 165 countries. For more information, visit www.travelport.com.

SOURCE Deem; Juniper Group